East Lansing, MI

Four-star cornerback Caleb Presley commits to Oregon over Michigan State, others

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 2 days ago

Michigan State football is still looking for its first commitment since June 14 after four-star Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley committed to Oregon on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect chose the Ducks within a 'Final 6' grouping that also included MSU, Alabama, UCLA, Texas A&M and Washington.

Presley is ranked the No. 9 cornerback and No. 78 overall player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 1 prospect from the state of Washington.

The four-star cornerback visited East Lansing over the weekend of June 10, but the Spartans were unable to lure the West Coast product across the country to Michigan State.

While Presley would have been a nice addition to MSU's 2023 recruiting class, the Spartans have had success already this cycle with defensive backs. Four-star Denton (Texas) Ryan corner Chance Rucker committed to Michigan State in June, while three-star Tampa (Fla.) Carrolwood Day corner Eddie Pleasant III gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans back in April.

MSU also had four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton in the fold, though the Frisco (Texas) Lone Star product recently decommitted from the program. Braxton is set to recommit on July 9, and will chose between the Spartans, Arkansas and Miami.

McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy three-star Colton Hood is another cornerback that Michigan State is watching closely in this cycle, and the Spartans are also in on the recruitments of four-stars Ja'Keem Johnson, Jyaire Hill and Maliki Crawford, as well as three-star Kevis Thomas.

With only ten commits so far in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Michigan State's class has slipped down to No. 36 in the country. However, seven of the Spartans' ten verbal pledges come from four-star prospects. Should that hold through signing day, MSU would land more four-stars than they have in any one class since 2019.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

  • Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 161 nationally, No. 23 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
  • Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 199 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida
  • Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 335 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star WR Demitrius Bell; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 350 nationally, No. 20 Wide Receiver; No. 8 in state of Tennessee
  • Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 351 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 62 in state of Texas
  • Four-star IOL Clay Wedin; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 382 nationally, No. 21 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 73 in state of Florida
  • Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 388 nationally, No. 40 Cornerback; No. 67 in state of Texas
  • Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 534 nationally, No. 35 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan
  • Three-star QB Bo Edmundson; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 736 nationally, No. 36 Quarterback, No. 138 in state of Texas
  • Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 754 nationally, No. 74 Cornerback; No. 111 in state of Florida

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor land on 247Sports' top WR duos for 2022

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian completely revamped the wide receiver room this offseason. Over a handful of pass catchers entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2021 season, opening several spots for Sarkisian’s staff to fill. The Longhorns went and snagged Wyoming’s Isaiah Neyor, Alabama’s Agiye Hall and Iowa State’s Tarique Milton via the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Img Academy#American Football#College Football#Msu#Texas A M#Spartans#Christian Academy
On3.com

Former Oregon commit Mookie Cook eyeing blue bloods, pro route

Class of 2023 five-star wing Mookie Cook decommitted from the Oregon Ducks one week ago today. “I would first like to say thank you to Coach Altman and the entire basketball coaching staff at the University of Oregon for believing in me. I am grateful for their support as well as the fans. However, after much consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. During this time I will weigh other options in addition to The University of Oregon. I look forward to the continued support as I embark on this journey.“
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

The Block: Oregon's fate, Josh Downs' potential, Texas RB's bold claim and the Freeman-Kelly dynamic (7/6)

On the July 7 episode of The Block, 247Sports college football analysts Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer continue diving into the latest in conference realignment, discuss Blake's film breakdown of North Carolina star Josh Downs, whether it's odd that Marcus Freeman and Brian Kelly haven't had a phone call since Kelly's departure and if Texas running back Keilan Robinson made a misguided statement this week regarding the Week 2 game vs. Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ranking the quarterbacks Michigan football will face in 2022

In the first of a series that will include a breakdown of Michigan Wolverines football's opponents at each position, we rank the quarterback situations the Maize and Blue will take on in 2022. Keep in mind some teams are expected to have a competition for the starting signal-caller job, so we made mention of a few names in some cases.
ANN ARBOR, MI
