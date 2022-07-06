ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Hayden Library names fourth Reader of the Week

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hayden Library’s Reader of the Week is 8-year-old Easton Richards, according to the public library. Easton’s parents are Cortney and Brian, and he has a younger sister, Charlee, who’s 4 years old. Easton’s best friend...

www.steamboatpilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Big Agnes hosts thru-hiking author next week

Big Agnes, a Steamboat Springs-based outdoor gear company, is hosting author and thru-hiker Derick Lugo to talk about his new book, and current adventure on the Continental Divide Trail. Lugo is making a pit stop from his walk on the CDT at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, and chatting...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Eldon “Red” Hinkle

Eldon (Red) Hinkle passed away at the age of 76, on June 28th, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Eldon was born on February 15th, 1946, in Fairfax, Oklahoma to his father, Lee Bryan Hinkle, and his mother, Sylvia Barnard Hinkle. He later met and married Eva Fanke on February 22nd, 1969, in Hayden, Colorado, where he resided for 62 years. Eldon went on to become a mechanic for Western Coal Carriers, and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Afterwards, Eldon and Eva spent six years in Craig, Colorado and eventually moved to Grand Junction, where they have spent the last four years.
HAYDEN, CO
Craig Daily Press

Craig considers city housing authority

Craig City Council took some of its first steps on Tuesday, June 28, to establish a city housing authority, which would give Craig more control over incoming affordable-housing projects. Covered during a City Council workshop, the discussion about a city housing authority was sparked by the housing action plan city...
CRAIG, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayden, CO
Government
City
Hayden, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Pilot & Today

V7 Alt Cattle Company Joins Membership of American Angus Association

The V7 Alt Cattle Company in Hayden has joined the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Missouri. The American Angus Association boasts having more than 25,000 active adult and junior members and being the largest beef-breed association in the world. The association says its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Nashville Songwriting Hall of Famer to perform at The Press

Country music fans should be on lookout for upcoming performances from some of the biggest songwriters in the industry. Songwriters Mark D. Sanders, Bob DiPiero and Ed Hill will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, at The Press in downtown Steamboat Springs. Sanders has written...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Photos: 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza

Niklas Malacinski takes off in the qualifying round of the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza. “Young Gun,” Anders Giese soaring in the qualifying round of the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza. Jason Colby on his descent during the second round of the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza. Adeline Swanson mid-jump at the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza. 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza finalist, Grant Andrews on his final jump of the competition. Caleb Zuckerman’s 73 meter jump in the final round of the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza. Cara Larson’s second round jump at the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza. Caleb Zuckerman, Jason Colby and winner, Sawyer Graves on the podium to receive their prize after the 2022 Ski Jumping Extravaganza.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlee
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Imposing new tax on short-term rentals will harm Steamboat and Routt County

I can’t vote in local elections. I bought my house to enjoy the sports amenities of Steamboat. I live somewhere else and hope to eventually move to Steamboat permanently. Renting my unit on a short-term basis allows me to afford the mortgage insurance, taxes and maintenance. Here is my response to the proposal to tax STRs a 9% tax on top of sales and lodging taxes.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

BLM nets 18 wild horses from Piceance herd ahead of helicopter roundup

In the first three weeks of Colorado’s latest wild horse roundup, the Bureau of Land Management has gathered 18 horses from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area west of Meeker using a bait-and-trap method. The agency estimates there are as many as 1,385 wild horses in and around the...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

YVEA acts fast to restore power to 857 Steamboat homes after outage

A Yampa Valley Electric Association outage affected 857 units in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, July 6, but power was restored quickly. The outage was first reported at 10:09 a.m. and primarily affected homes near the base of the mountain and near Walton Creek Road and Eagle Ridge Drive. The cause of the outage was unknown, but power was restored at 11:16 a.m.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hayden Library#The Hayden Library
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Preliminary sales tax numbers for May 2022 still strong, but slowing pace

The city published its preliminary May 2022 sales, use and accommodation tax report, which showed a 6% increase in collections compared to May 2021, amounting to an additional $116,607. Over the past five years, May’s revenue has accounted for about 5% of each year’s entire collections, and in 2022 comes to almost $2.1 million.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy