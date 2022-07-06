Hayden Library names fourth Reader of the Week

Eldon (Red) Hinkle passed away at the age of 76, on June 28th, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Eldon was born on February 15th, 1946, in Fairfax, Oklahoma to his father, Lee Bryan Hinkle, and his mother, Sylvia Barnard Hinkle. He later met and married Eva Fanke on February 22nd, 1969, in Hayden, Colorado, where he resided for 62 years. Eldon went on to become a mechanic for Western Coal Carriers, and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Afterwards, Eldon and Eva spent six years in Craig, Colorado and eventually moved to Grand Junction, where they have spent the last four years.

