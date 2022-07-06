ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle 95, Indiana 73

By Sportradar
WVNews
 2 days ago

Percentages: FG .487, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Loyd 4-10, Charles 1-1, Talbot 1-1, January 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Prince 0-1, Stewart 0-2,...

www.wvnews.com

The Associated Press

Banchero, Magic top Smith, Rockets in NBA Summer League

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half, Caleb Houstan had 20 and the Orlando Magic breezed to a 91-77 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night to open play in the Las Vegas Summer League. Banchero hit his first three shots — two of them 3-pointers — and added six assists. Devin Cannady scored 15 points, while R.J. Hampton contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Christopher led the Rockets with 22 points. No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Tari Eason, the No. 17 pick, had 14 points and 13 rebounds. PISTONS 81, TRAIL BLAZERS 78
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Former Beavers Payton, Eubanks reunited with Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A little more than six years ago, guard Gary Payton II and forward Drew Eubanks were teammates at Oregon State, leading the Beavers to an NCAA Tournament appearance after a 26-year drought. Now they’re teammates once more — and back in Oregon — with the Portland Trail Blazers. “It’s really cool, especially coming back to Portland, being in Oregon and everything. I saw him yesterday and it was like we never even left,” Eubanks said. “We did something special in Corvallis, we went back to the tournament for the first time in a long time, and trying to do something special here too.” Payton, son of former Oregon State and Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton, won an NBA title with the Warriors last month before signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Blazers as a free agent.
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

Former UNC Star Kennedy Meeks Signs With Dominican Team

Following a one-year stint in France, former North Carolina basketball star Kennedy Meeks will jet to the Dominican Republic to play with Marineros de Puerto Plata. Marineros de Puerto Plata plays in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto, the main division of the Dominican Republic professional basketball league. Last season in...
BASKETBALL
Hoops Rumors

Jody Allen: Trail Blazers not for sale

The Trail Blazers aren’t for sale and no discussions about the potential sale of the team are ongoing, chair Jody Allen said in a statement issued Tuesday by the team. “As chair of both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks, my long-term focus is building championship teams that our communities are proud of,” Allen said. “Like my brother Paul, I trust and expect our leaders and coaches to build winning teams that deliver results on and off the court and field.
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA

