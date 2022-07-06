ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, IL

Neighbor rescues two dogs from house fire in Cary

By Woo-Sung Shim
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities say a neighbor suffered smoke inhalation while rescuing two dogs from a house fire in Cary Monday evening. The Cary Fire Protection District responded at 7:12 p.m. Monday to the 6500 block of Pheasant Trail in unincorporated Cary for a report of a house fire. The first fire unit arrived...

Two people burned in Aurora fires

The Aurora Fire Department says two people were seriously burned within just one week. On July 4 firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Chesapeake Drive for a grease fire in a kitchen. A 37-year-old man had tried to put out the fire and was severely burned in the process. He had to go a trauma and burn center in critical condition.
24-year-old man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending semi near Harvard

A 24-year-old man was flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he rear-ended a semi-truck on Route 173 west of Harvard Thursday morning. The Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:50 a.m. Thursday to Route 173 and Marshall Street in unincorporated Chemung for a two-vehicle crash with […] The post 24-year-old man flown to hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending semi near Harvard appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
No injuries after barn found fully engulfed in flames near Woodstock

Fire officials say no injuries were reported after a barn was destroyed when it became fully engulfed in flames early Monday morning near Woodstock. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded around 5:18 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of South Rose Farm Road in unincorporated Woodstock for a report of a structure fire. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District […] The post No injuries after barn found fully engulfed in flames near Woodstock appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
