Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley are still going after eachother following their appearances on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. These two didn’t get off on the right foot, to say the least. Vicki came on the show without a WooHoo in sight. She was fresh off a break-up from Steve Lodge, touting an anti-vaccine position in a house full of Covid losses, and generally poo-pooing the infamous Bluestone Manor. Dorinda on the other hand, was the hostess doing the mostest.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO