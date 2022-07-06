ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter challenges India order to take down tweets

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has mounted a legal challenge in India against government orders to take down content. The social media giant has filed a petition with the high court in Karnataka state resisting "several" such orders, sources told the BBC. Twitter was reacting to a letter from the government in June...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Service charge: India restaurant association NRAI rejects ban

The main association of restaurants in India says it will continue to levy service charge on bills despite a government order banning it. On Monday, the consumer protection authority said restaurants could no longer add service charge by default. The order came after an increase in complaints from customers being...
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns – live: ‘No timeline’ for how long PM will stay in No 10

Boris Johnson has not put a timeline on how long he will remain in No 10 after resigning as prime minister, according to his new education secretary. James Cleverly said his boss would stay in office until the process of choosing a new Tory leader is complete. “I don’t think the prime minister has put a particular date on anything,” he said. Mr Cleverly also insisted Mr Johnson remained as PM for the meantime, saying there was “no such thing” as a caretaker prime minister.Mr Johnson is facing calls to go immediately after more than 50 MPs quit government...
The Associated Press

Wildmoka supports Mediacorp in Singapore with cloud-based content creation platform

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022-- Wildmoka has equipped Mediacorp, the national media network in Singapore, with a new, cloud-based tool for real-time clipping and distribution to support digital broadcast operations. This new video content service was realized with the implementation partner Qvest, a world-leading ICT integrator in the innovation-driven media industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005730/en/ Wildmoka and implementation partner Qvest, have equipped Mediacorp, the national media network in Singapore, with a new, cloud-based tool for real-time clipping and distribution to support digital broadcast operations. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC

China suspends officials for 'ignoring' alleged baby abduction

China has suspended two health officials in a southern county for "ignoring" the case of a baby boy who was allegedly abducted from his parents by local officials in the 1990s. His parents recently petitioned police in Guangxi province to investigate. But a local health bureau refused to look into...
CNET

Elon Musk Reportedly Had Twins With One of His Executives Last Year

Elon Musk and one of his top executives secretly had twins in November, according to a report Wednesday by Insider. The revelation came in court documents petitioning to have the children's last name changed to Musk. The petition, signed by Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, and Shivon...
BBC

Sri Lanka president asks Russia's Vladimir Putin for help to buy fuel

Sri Lanka's president says he has asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he "had a very productive" discussion with Mr Putin. It comes after Sri Lanka's energy minister warned...
Nature.com

Towards symbiotic approaches between universities, sustainable development, and cities

Universities are key actors and play a central role in the cities which host them, either as employers, consumers or simply as a magnet to young people and cultural activities. They can be also influencers and supporters of cities in the field of sustainable development. Through an exploratory method and aiming to explore the efforts deployed to foster closer links between universities, sustainable development, and cities and address a literature gap in this regard, this study considers the contribution of universities to sustainable development at the city level. Based on some of the ongoing initiatives worldwide and an international online survey documenting measures undertaken, this study translates the commitment to pursuing sustainable development within cities, with responses from a sample of 45 countries. This study lists some items which may help foster more symbiotic relations between cities and universities. The findings of this study may be used as baselines for strengthening the connections between universities and cities in addressing the sustainable development challenges, as demonstrated through the responses obtained. Accordingly, some suggested actions involving cooperation may include increased communication with city stakeholders and the undertaking of joint initiatives and projects, taking advantage of the ongoing sustainable development challenges worldwide.
The Guardian

Indian state razes Muslim homes after riots over prophet remarks

Authorities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have demolished the homes of several people accused of involvement in riots last week triggered by derogatory remarks made by ruling party figures about the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims have taken to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest against anti-Islamic...
The Associated Press

Amazon faces UK investigation over anti-competitive concerns

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog is investigating whether Amazon is harming competition and hurting consumers by giving an unfair advantage to merchants that pay for extra services. The Competition and Markets Authority’s formal investigation said Wednesday that it will look into concerns that the ecommerce giant is...
BBC

Chris Pincher: Tory MPs ask how long ministers can tolerate government lies

Senior Conservative MPs have asked ministers how long they can continue to tolerate government dishonesty after the Chris Pincher row. Boris Johnson's former anti-corruption tsar John Penrose suggested it was time to say "enough is enough". And select committee chairman William Wragg urged ministers with a "sense of decency" to...
