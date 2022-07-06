ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘We’re Angry’: Downtown Sacramento Safety Perceptions Impacted After Another Deadly Shooting

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TK9v_0gVsYf8100

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting outside of a downtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, that killed a Natomas assistant football coach and injured four others, is under investigation by Sacramento police.

As nightclubs let out on July 4, shots rang out near Mix Downtown nightclub on 16th and L streets. Witness video obtained by CBS13 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles and sirens responding. The witness, who lives in an apartment building near 16th Street, said she believed the gunshots were fireworks and there was confusion.

Now, another Sacramento family said they are living “minute by minute” after the death of 31-year-old Greg Najee Grimes, a former standout athlete at Boise State who returned to be an assistant football coach at his alma mater Inderkum High School.

Four others were injured and treated at area hospitals.

“We’re angry that we keep going through these discussions. This is not mental health. This is not youth activity. This is bad behavior that needs to be managed,” said David Ault, the executive director of the Sacramento Downtown Partnership.

Ault said Proposition 47 limits law enforcement’s ability to hold those responsible accountable. Prop 47, The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, implemented three changes to felony sentencing laws. It reclassified some theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors; authorized defendants currently serving sentences for felony offenses that would have qualified as misdemeanors under the proposition to petition for resentencing; authorized defendants who completed sentences for felony convictions, that would have qualified as misdemeanors to apply for reclassification.

“We need better ordinances. We have stripped away a lot of the tools that give law enforcement an opportunity to manage this behavior,” Ault said.

Sacramento police shared an update on social media Tuesday. Eleven shell casings were found near the scene of the shooting, surveillance video was being reviewed, and witnesses were contacted. No suspects were identified as of Tuesday.

CBS13 asked the spokesperson for Sacramento police for specifics on a motive, a suspect and the potential that this shooting could be gang-involved, due to the nature of the city’s worst shooting that happened just a few blocks away nearly three months to the day on April 3. The mass shooting on 10th and K Streets left six people dead, including three innocent women, and a dozen injured.

CBS13 reviewed surveillance video from a business near Mix Downtown nightclub. Petra, a Greek restaurant nearby, was closed when the shooting occurred, and in security video during the timeline of events, there are no visible signs of chaos or concern captured around the corner.

“These incidents occurred when bars and clubs let out, we need to hold bars accountable for managing their patrons. We need to work with law enforcement so that people who are intent on doing harm within the core are held accountable,” said Ault.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted a statement on Monday that called on elected officials at all levels of government to treat gun violence as an emergency.

A vigil will be held for Grimes Inderkum High School at 7 p.m on Tuesday.

Comments / 11

Jim Amos
2d ago

If you want to stop this then stop letting the criminals out to hurt again. These criminals have no fear because they know nothing will happen to them. It is thunder dome out there where anything goes

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Fire in Orangevale Bluffs contained

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire of Sacramento said a vegetation fire in the Orangevale Bluffs was contained Wednesday night. The fire department said it was working with the Folson Fire Department to put out the vegetation fire which threatened several structures including some homes that were temporarily evacuated.
KTVU FOX 2

Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento police have identified a victim in a deadly downtown shooting Monday. The person who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, police said. Four others were wounded in the shooting. Grimes was a 31-year-old former football star from Inderkum High School and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Off-Ramp Crash in Sacramento Causes Major Injury

Accident on Florin Road Off-Ramp Involves Three Vehicles. A major injury crash occurred in Sacramento on July 2, involving three vehicles. The crash happened on the eastbound Florin Road off-ramp over S.R. 99 northbound around 3:38 p.m. Two lanes of the off-ramp were blocked by the collision, and one of the vehicles overturned onto its side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
FOX40

Sacramento police investigate suspicious death as homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a report of a suspicious death on Village Centre Drive is being investigated as a homicide. According to Sacramento police, firefighters responded to the 6400 block of Village Centre Drive after getting a call about a deceased male on Monday night. Firefighters called police around 10 p.m. due to the man’s injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento firefighters rescue driver from crashed car

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department used the “jaws of life” to rescue a trapped driver after a crash on Highway 50. Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on westbound Highway 50, west of Jefferson Boulevard, before 12 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three people.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Drug Possession#Nightclub#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Natomas#Boise State#Inderkum High School#Ault#The Safe Neighborhoods
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Crews Battle Grass Fire That Started In Orangevale Field Near Homeless Camp

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters say access issues complicated a fire fight in a field near Orangevale early Thursday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after noon near Snipes Boulevard and Twin Lakes Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the incident appears to have started near a homeless camp. Despite the area being difficult to access, crews were able to keep the flames to about one-fourth of an acre. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged, officials say. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
ORANGEVALE, CA
FOX40

UC Davis police officer dies of heart attack while on duty

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the University of California Davis Police Department lost Officer Walter Broussard to complications from a heart attack that happened while on duty. According to a Facebook post from the UC Davis Police Department, Broussard served as a UCDPD officer for over 24 years,...
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning...
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy