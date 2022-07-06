ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

U.S. sues Arizona over proof of citizenship voting law

By Kira Lerner
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vx2iS_0gVsYdMZ00
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Arizona over a new state law that requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. (Canva image)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday that it has sued Arizona over a law signed by the state’s Republican governor in March that requires people registering to vote prove their citizenship to participate in a presidential election or to vote by mail in any federal election.

Republican proponents of the law, HB 2492, claim that requiring voters to provide a documentary proof of citizenship, like a birth certificate or passport, helps prevent voter fraud. But voting rights advocates say that non-citizen voting is extremely rare, and the law will disenfranchise voters who will have to jump through additional hurdles to be eligible to vote.

“HB 2492’s onerous documentary proof of citizenship requirement for certain federal elections constitutes a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act,” in addition to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a press call Tuesday.

The law is set to take effect in January, despite a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Arizona couldn’t require voters using the federal voter registration form to provide proof of citizenship. The high court did allow Arizona to continue allowing proof of citizenship for state elections.

Under the new law, the roughly 31,000 people in Arizona who are currently federal-only voters would have to show proof of citizenship to continue participating in elections. Arizonans who registered to vote before 1996 in the state, before proof of citizenship was required to get a driver’s license, and who have not updated their voter registration would also have to provide documentary evidence.

Surveys show that between 5 and 7 percent of Americans lack one of the documents required under the law to prove their citizenship. People who are more likely to be born outside a hospital, like Native Americans, are also less likely to have access to the necessary documents.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Lawyers for the Arizona Legislature have said that the new law is unconstitutional given how it affects federal elections and is in direct violation of the Supreme Court’s 2013 opinion. By bringing the law back this year, Arizona was setting itself up for a legal challenge likely to end up before the now more conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

Several non-profit and legal groups including the Campaign Legal Center and Arizona-based organizations have already brought a challenge to the law in court.

The new Arizona law also requires that voters provide their place of birth on their voter registration form and instructs election officials to reject applications that fail to list a place of birth. Clarke said that requirement is unlawful and immaterial because many U.S. citizens are born outside the country but are naturalized later in life.

Arizona is currently the only state that requires voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Arizona Republican Rep. Jake Hoffman, who sponsored HB 2492, was one of 11 people in Arizona and 84 across the country to serve as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. He has supported Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen because of voter fraud.

The lawsuit marks the first enforcement action filed by the DOJ’s voting section since March 2022, when the agency sued Galveston County, Texas, over the county’s redistricting plan, which the agency said violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act because it doesn’t give Black and Hispanic voters an equal opportunity to participate and elect their candidates of choice.

The new lawsuit is also the first voting enforcement agency taken by the agency under President Joe Biden that alleges violations of the National Voter Registration Act, also known as the motor voter law, which was enacted in 1993 in order to set requirements for voter registration for federal elections.

Since the 2020 election, Republican states have enacted dozens of restrictive voting laws that target who can register and cast a ballot. Clarke said Tuesday that the DOJ is determined to continue fighting unconstitutional voting laws.

“This lawsuit reflects our deep commitment to using every available tool to protect every American’s right to vote and to ensure their voices are heard in our democracy,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

How fake a Trump elector, Ginni Thomas and an email platform for activism are connected

PHOENIX – When Virginia “Ginni” Thomas sent an email to Arizona lawmakers in November 2020 asking them to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state, she did so using an advocacy platform that a Republican legislator-elect would go on to own, the Arizona Mirror has discovered.  FreeRoots, the email campaign service that makes it easy […] The post How fake a Trump elector, Ginni Thomas and an email platform for activism are connected appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Trump had to be physically restrained from joining Jan. 6 mob, House panel told

Donald Trump had to be held back from joining his enraged, rioting supporters — even after the president was told they were armed — in their assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to astonishing testimony to the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday from a former top White House aide. Trump, spewing expletives, was so angry at […] The post Trump had to be physically restrained from joining Jan. 6 mob, House panel told appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WASHINGTON, DC
Louisiana Illuminator

Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel

The fourth Jan. 6 hearing on Tuesday will focus on pressure put by President Donald Trump and his allies on state officials in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The U.S. House hearing will include live testimony from Republican officials in those states, committee aides said Monday. It begins at […] The post Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
Salon

SCOTUS upholds Louisiana GOP map despite two courts finding that it violates the Voting Rights Act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Tuesday decried the U.S. Supreme Court's reinstatement of Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, which a federal judge said will cause "irreparable harm" to Black voters in the 2022 midterm elections and likely violates the Voting Rights Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Trump led pressure campaign on state election officials, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Donald Trump was directly involved in efforts to pressure state officials in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 election results in their states, according to evidence the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack presented Tuesday at the panel’s fourth hearing this month. Trump and his attorneys knew that […] The post Trump led pressure campaign on state election officials, Jan. 6 panel says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed

President Donald Trump sought to use the U.S. Justice Department to create the illusion of a legitimate investigation into the validity of the 2020 election results, the Jan. 6 committee and former Justice Department leaders said Thursday in the panel’s fifth hearing this month. In the weeks between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, […] The post ‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Louisiana Illuminator

How the Trump fake elector scheme fizzled in four states

Part of Donald Trump’s plan to reverse his loss in the 2020 presidential election hinged on replacing legitimate electors in a handful of swing states with “fake electors.” In theory, these bogus Republican slates in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Nevada and Wisconsin would cast their electoral votes for the incumbent — canceling out […] The post How the Trump fake elector scheme fizzled in four states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Hoffman
Person
Donald Trump
Louisiana Illuminator

Mike Pence’s actions on Jan. 6 were wholly unremarkable – until they saved the nation

New revelations from the congressional committee investigating the events on and leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol show the crucial role then-Vice President Mike Pence played in thwarting the insurrection – and reveal the principles behind his actions. The 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads “the President of […] The post Mike Pence’s actions on Jan. 6 were wholly unremarkable – until they saved the nation appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

What Louisiana elected officials are saying about abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling

Elected officials have weighed in with their opinions Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion, and paved the way for a new statewide ban on the procedure in Louisiana. Here is some of what they had to say: Gov. John Bel Edwards, Democrat: “I […] The post What Louisiana elected officials are saying about abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Donald Trump planted the seeds for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by continually promoting theories that he lost the 2020 election through fraud, even though top advisers and officials told him there was no evidence to support the claim, according to testimony a U.S. House committee presented Monday. In its […] The post Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
POTUS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana among states where abortion was declining before Supreme Court ruling

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive survey of every known facility […] The post Louisiana among states where abortion was declining before Supreme Court ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Legislature#Voter Registration#Federal Elections#Voting Rights#Politics State#Republican#Supreme Court
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants, siding with a group of Republican attorneys general and coal companies in a major blow to the executive branch’s power to curb climate change. The opinion was a victory for the Republican-led states that […] The post U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights

Republicans in Congress were jubilant at the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning decades of precedent to revoke a constitutional right to an abortion, while Democrats were equally despondent about what they called an extremist decision that revoked a long-held right and represented an attack on women’s autonomy. The party-line reaction hints at how lawmakers will […] The post Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Jan. 6 panel video shows Loudermilk tour group photographing in Capitol office buildings

The day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk gave a tour to a group that included a man who took unusual photos in House office buildings, including of stairwells, tunnels and security checkpoints, the House committee investigating the attack said Wednesday. On the day of the insurrection, the […] The post Jan. 6 panel video shows Loudermilk tour group photographing in Capitol office buildings appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

Trump loyalty not enough as former president’s grip slips in Georgia elections

ATLANTA – Two Trump-backed congressional candidates came up far short in Tuesday’s runoff election, serving as further evidence of the former president’s waning influence in Georgia.   Former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones left the governor’s race to run for Congress in a deep red east Georgia district with former President Donald Trump’s blessing. Jones was […] The post Trump loyalty not enough as former president’s grip slips in Georgia elections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right.  The decision by six of the Court’s nine justices will allow each state to set its own abortion laws, leading to a patchwork of access throughout the country. The result is expected to […] The post U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WASHINGTON, DC
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Senate Democrats urge ‘bold action’ by Biden on abortion rights

Most of the Democrats in the U.S. Senate have signed on to a letter to President Joe Biden pressing him to “take immediate action” to protect abortion rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The one-page letter, led by Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray of Washington […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats urge ‘bold action’ by Biden on abortion rights appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that made it illegal to carry a firearm in public without showing a special need for protection. The court ruled that the state’s concealed carry law violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — a major decision that expands the Second […] The post U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy