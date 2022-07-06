May 30, 1933 - June 26, 2022 Funeral services for Billy R. Havard, 89, of Roxie were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Roxie Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Wallace and the Rev. Matt Armstrong officiating. Interment was in the Havard Cemetery in Roxie. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Wednesday, June 29 at the church. Mr. Havard was born to George Brunson and Ruthie Havard on May 30, 1933, and passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He enjoyed life, laughter and his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Mr. Havard was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Lawrence Havard. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Gene Havard; his daughters, Wanda Beach and her husband, Eddie, and Billie Watkins; his son, Marvin Havard; his brothers, J.C. Havard and Jesse Havard; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers were Brad Beach, Ryan Beach, Shelby Beach, Blake Havard, Ali Karabelen and Lyle Smith. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Roxie Baptist Church. Online condolences can be shared www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.