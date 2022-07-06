ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police report fatal shooting near downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that happened along Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street Tuesday evening.

The shooting appears to have happened in the vicinity of the Nico Apartments building just south of Interstate 94.

Minneapolis police said that a 17-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old was also taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition is still not reported.

Police say a confrontation happened in the lobby of Nico Apartments, which led to gunfire.

The 17-year-old's death marks the 45th homicide in the city so far this year.

