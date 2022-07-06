June 23, 1960 - June 29, 2022 Funeral services for Brenda Lee Welch, 62, of Mendenhall were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Rials Creek Church in Mendenhall with Brothers Bobby White, Jimmy Bruce White, Gary Phillips and Daniel Ferguson officiating. Interment was in Rials Creek Cemetery in Mendenhall. Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, and from 8 to 10 a.m., Saturday, July 2 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee. Mrs. Welch was born to Jimmy H. White and Mary Viola White on June 23, 1960, in Meadville, and passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy H. White and Mary Viola White Bennett McClure. Survivors include her husband, Sidney Michael Welch of Mendenhall; her son, David Michael Welch (Charity) of Mendenhall; her daughter, Chante Nicole Welch Ferguson (Daniel) of Mendenhall; her grandson, Gaven Ferguson; her three granddaughters, Karli Welch, Madelyn Ferguson and Mikayla Welch.; her two brothers, Jimmy Bruce White (Becky) of Germany and Bobby White (Debbie) of Tyler, Texas; her two sisters, Janice White Herrington (Cecil) of Pineville, La., and Wanda White Walker (Mike) of Meadville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee was in charge of arrangements.