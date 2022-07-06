ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, MS

Kaytlyn Lee Smith

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Feb. 29, 2000 - July 4, 2022 Funeral services for Kaytlyn Leigh Smith, 22, of Meadville, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville with the Rev. James Hunsucker and the Rev. Steve Sasser officiating. Interment will follow in the Sarepta Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation was scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 6 and from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Thursday, July 7 at the funeral home. Miss Smith was born to Chad Smith and Shannon Zimmerman on Feb. 29, 2000, in Brookhaven, and passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville. She enjoyed playing softball, hunting and fishing. She was a Registered Respiratory Therapist at King’s Daughter Medical Center in Brookhaven, and was a loving daughter, sister and friend. Survivors include her mother, Shannon Zimmerman of Meadville; her father, Chad Smith of Meadville; her brother, Kyle Smith of Meadville; her maternal grandparents, Steve and Anita Zimmerman; and her paternal grandparents, Herman and Betty Smith. Pallbearers include Tony Rouse, Tommy Chism, Bill Arnold, Jacob Clanton, Joseph Zimmerman and Branson Arnold. Honorary pallbearers include Casey Zimmerman, Brandon Cummings, Christopher Cummings, Jordan Cummings and Kyle Smith. Online condolences can be shared at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

