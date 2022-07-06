Nov. 20, 1938 - June 29, 2022 Funeral services for Nell Louise Delaughter, 84, of Bude, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Eddiceton Baptist Church with the Rev. E.J. Didon officiating. Interment was in Bunkley Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service at Eddiceton Baptist Church on Saturday. She was born to Lee and Nellwyn Tucker Parker on Nov. 20, 1938, in Waterproof, La., and passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Roy Delaughter Sr., and Randy Delaughter; and two grandsons, Dustin Delaughter and Randy Delaughter. Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Middleton and her husband, Buster; three sons, Roger Delaughter and his wife, Beverly, Leroy Delaughter and Ryan Delaughter and his wife, Dana; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com. Marshall Funeral Home of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.