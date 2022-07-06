Nov. 12, 1956 - June 28, 2022 Funeral services for John Mitchell Hall, 65, of Bogue Chitto were held at noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Moaks Creek Baptist Church in Lincoln County with Brother Mike Alexander and Brother Jesse Green officiating. Interment was in the Moaks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Thursday, June 30 at the church. He was born to John Henry and Loretta Johnston Hall on Nov. 12, 1956, in McComb, and passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville with his loving family by his side. Preceding him in death was his father, John Henry Hall. Survivors include his wife, Rachel Kennedy Hall; his mother, Loretta Johnston Hall; his children, Michelle Milton (Lea), Ryan Hall, Amanda Easley, Kayla Easley and Eric Easley; his siblings Sheila Hall (Jack) and Cindy Bass (Marlin); his grandchildren, Anderson Milton, Ainsley Schroeder and Bentley Malbrough; and a host of family and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net. Brookhaven Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.