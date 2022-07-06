ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Police: four fans hurt when hit by bullet fragments

By Associated Press
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVgWj_0gVsYLfb00

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Four baseball fans were injured by bullet fragments from outside the Coliseum while attending a postgame July 4 fireworks show, Oakland Police and the team said Tuesday.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police and the A’s said.

Because the A’s 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays lasted just 2 hours, 27 minutes, it wasn’t yet dark enough for the fireworks show to start. Fans from a season-high crowd of 24,403 were allowed onto the playing field just after 9 p.m. local time.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating firearm-related injuries that occurred on July 4, 2022, after 9:30 p.m., in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way,” police and the A’s said in a joint statement.

Police initially were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark and officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments “from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland,” the statement said. An additional victim walked into a hospital.

“I think if it wasn’t Fourth of July, it would be more alarming. Any time during Fourth of July, I can remember this growing up, it’s never safe but people tend to do things that aren’t in the ordinary,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said before the series resumed Tuesday night. “That’s firing weapons in the air in terms of celebration. It’s really unfortunate that we had that happen here in the Coliseum and there were people injured. I know we’ve reached out to those people.”

An investigation is ongoing and Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland offered a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests.

Police reiterated their joint efforts with the A’s and the team’s security to keep everyone attending games in the venue safe.

“From a safety standpoint, I think the Coliseum is a safe environment,” Kotsay said. “It’s just unfortunate that on a holiday with the fireworks show that people were injured.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The post Oakland Police: four fans hurt when hit by bullet fragments appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

6th person injured in A's postgame shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A sixth person has come forward with injuries related to "celebratory" gunfire after the Oakland A's game and the Coliseum's Fourth of July fireworks, according to Oakland police. Three fans at the Coliseum were injured by the gunfire, said police Tuesday morning. A fourth victim also walked...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting on I-580 in San Leandro That Left 1 Injured

Police are investigating a freeway shooting in San Leandro Thursday that left one person injured, CHP officials said. The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near 150th Avenue around 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they were notified that one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC San Diego

Bullet Narrowly Misses Couple Driving on East Bay Freeway

A bullet nearly hit a couple driving on Interstate 580 in the East Bay last month, and the moment was all captured on their dashcam. The shooting occurred three weeks ago near Grand Avenue as Garrett Mason and Tina Do were traveling from Oakland to Pleasanton. The couple said they...
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in deadly Oakland chase can't afford to get car back

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple hospitalized after two Oakland police officers chased a 19-year-old driver, which ended in a crash that killed their 28-year-old cousin has at least two other major problems. Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, each suffered injuries so significant that they can't...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

One shot on I-580 near Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was struck in a shooting on Interstate-580 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, CHP said. The shooting happened on eastbound I-580 in the area of 164th Avenue in Castro Valley. The freeway...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing ‘at-risk’ man

UPDATE: OPD says Hunt has been found safe. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating an “at-risk” man, the department tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Leonard Hunt, 73, was last seen Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m. on the 600 block of 51st Street. Hunt is considered to be at risk […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police Department#The Blue Jays
CBS San Francisco

State to install surveillance cameras in East Bay freeway shooting hotspots

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- A recent shooting on I-580 highlights the impact cameras may have investigating highway shootings in the Bay Area as state agencies move forward to install several in the region later this year. A number of those devices will be placed in the East Bay, where most freeway incidents happened so far in 2022.  "Those types of incidents have been on the rise, and we're not unique case in that sense," Garrett Mason told KPIX 5 earlier this week about the shooting that injured him and his fiance in June. That's what law enforcement told him after he shared...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released. The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Man walks away with 21 pairs of jeans from Stockton store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, on May 17, a man entered a business on the 10800 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton and stole 21 pairs of jeans. Police said that he selected 21 pairs of men’s Levi’s and then...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
KTVU FOX 2

4 injured at A's game by 'celebratory' gunfire in Oakland

OAKLAND - Four people were injured by what Oakland police described as "celebratory gunfire" after the Oakland A's game and July 4th fireworks display at the Coliseum. Three fans at the ballpark were "struck by fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city," police said Tuesday morning.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Vallejo sideshow leaves 2 injured, 1 critical

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police said about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow Sunday night near Six Flags Amusement Park. Video posted online shows the chaotic scene where two people were injured, one critically. One man was hit by a car and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another person...
VALLEJO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Search for Missing Winters Teen After Accident

Accident in Winters Occurs When Pickup Crashes Into Putah Creek. An accident near Vacaville on July 3 occurred when a pickup carrying two teenagers returning from a quinceañera celebration the night before exited the roadway and ended up in Putah Creek in Winters. Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the call about the crash just after midnight near Canal Lane close to Lake Solano County Park.
WINTERS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
knbr.com

Four people shot inside Oakland Coliseum during fireworks show

A fourth of July fireworks show at the Oakland Coliseum ended with four gunshot-related injuries, according to Oakland Police Department (OPD). On Tuesday, OPD announced it is investigating four firearm-related injuries that occurred after 9:30 p.m. at the Coliseum, following a 5-1 Oakland A’s victory with a season-high crowd of 24,403 fans.
KRON4 News

San Jose man, 59, arrested for deadly assault

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested in connection with an assault that later turned fatal, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. Greg Kirk, 59, was arrested on June 30 for homicide. The incident happened in the early hours of June 18. At 4:25 a.m., […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy