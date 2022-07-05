ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling ex-volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas will speak out

By Steven J. Gaither
 2 days ago
Grambling

Grambling State University has officially parted ways with volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after a tumultuous tenure that didn’t include any games.

Lucas was fired on Tuesday following months of allegations that led to an investigation on her handling of scholarship changes after she took over the program. She reportedly dropped as many as 19 student-athletes from the team. The investigation, according to Grambling officials, isn’t over — but her employment is.

Chelsey Lucas issued the following statement to the media after news of her dismissal was released via KKTV.com:

“Since I started at Grambling, I have been ordered not to speak to the media. My voice has unfortunately been silenced despite the rumors and accusations about me. As a result, I have not been able to provide my side of the story about the many events that have occurred during my tenure as head volleyball coach at Grambling. I was told today, without notice or any opportunity for discussion, that I was being terminated. When I asked why I was being terminated, the administration was not able to provide me any details about why they decided to fire me.

“This termination came just days after I had requested and then had a meeting with the President to discuss the way I had been treated in recent weeks by the Athletic Director. The AD, without me knowing in advance, was invited to this meeting with the President. The AD was visibly upset at my complaints during my meeting with the President, and today I was informed that he was the one who recommended my termination. I will be working with my attorney to prepare a response, and believe that my side of this story will demonstrate that what happened to me today was not right or just.”

Grambling State never played a game under Chelsey Lucas.

Lucas is a 2007 graduate of Grambling State. She served as head coach at Alcorn State and Arkansas Pine-Bluff prior to returning to her alma mater in February.

Grambling State officials, including Director of Athletics Dr. Trayveon Scott, initially expressed support for Lucas’ roster moves but the investigation appears to have caused a change of course.

michael sullivan
1d ago

So under NCAA rules you can tell all the players on your team their scholarships are being revoked. However after months of investigations , you decide to meet with the President to show how you are the victim of abuse by the AD. And when the AD and the President after meeting with you decide to terminate your contract, you claim nobody told you why you were fired and you were mistreated. Why don’t you call a meeting with team again and ask them why you were fired.

