Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - You can still get vaccines for COVID-19 in Juneau during twice-weekly clinics at the public health center. You can go to juneau.org/vaccine to sign up. Deputy City Manager Robert Barr says you can still get vaccinated on Fridays and Wednesdays in Juneau, including kids between 6 months and five years old.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 15 HOURS AGO