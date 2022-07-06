ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield first responders revive dog after house fire

By Nick DeGray
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2Dnv_0gVsWYOs00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A dog that was pulled out of a house fire unresponsive late Monday night was rescued by AMR Springfield and firefighters. The fire occurred on Webster Street in the city’s lower Liberty Heights neighborhood.

AMR Springfield told NEWS10 sister station 22News a dog was taken out of the home unresponsive and extremely hot. EMTs and paramedics quickly jumped in to provide the dog oxygen and cool down his body temperature. Water was poured into his mouth to help hydrate him, and he slowly began waking up. The dog eventually got up and was back to wagging his tail.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Earlier Tuesday night, the AMR team told 22News about the experience.

“When they brought him down, he was unresponsive and very hot to touch. So we gave him rescue breaths and active cooling and we gave him a neb and he actually came around,” AMR paramedic Alex Prose said. “He started breathing on his own, and he sat up. He was wagging his tail. He was actually able to walk away with his owner.”

The EMTs and paramedics say they always respond to calls with the hopes of saving a life, and they gave this pup the same life-saving measures they’d give to anyone else.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4212kR_0gVsWYOs00
    Credit: AMR Springfield
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzw7h_0gVsWYOs00
    Credit: AMR Springfield
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZKCi_0gVsWYOs00
    Credit: AMR Springfield
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05J4U4_0gVsWYOs00
    Credit: AMR Springfield

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the fire was from the illegal use of fireworks . No one was injured in the fire, but five people are now without a home. They are being helped out by the Red Cross.

Fireworks are not legal in Massachusetts if you’re not a licensed professional. Anyone caught selling fireworks can land up to one year in jail with a fine of $100 to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

2 dogs die in South Windsor house fire

(WTNH) – The South Windsor Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday night, where sadly two dogs died. Firefighters stated that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, they were dispatched to a possible house fire on the 300 block of Smith Street. The family of the house had returned home to see smoke and felt the heat from the blaze.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WWLP

AMR Springfield rescue dog in Webster Street house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog that was pulled out of a house fire unresponsive late Monday night was rescued by AMR Springfield and firefighters. The fire occurred on Webster Street in the city’s lower Liberty Heights neighborhood. AMR Springfield told 22News a dog was taken out of the home unresponsive and extremely hot. EMTs and paramedics quickly jumped in to provide the dog oxygen and cool down his body temperature. Water was poured into his mouth carefully to help hydrate him and he slowly began waking up. The dog eventually got up and was back to wagging his tail.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Truck crashes into Monson home

After illegal fireworks were linked to a major fire the severely damaged a Springfield house this week, a Western Mass News viewer reached out to us and asked what insurance covers in situations like this. Bluefish Swim Club of Springfield begins summer championship season. Updated: 6 hours ago. One local...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police conducting investigation along Hamilton Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon. According to Holyoke Police, the call came in around 3:30 Thursday. When Western Mass News crews first arrived, several officers were searching the scene and yellow markings were seen on the ground. Police said several rounds were recovered from the scene and will be processed.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
City
Webster, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

EMTs and paramedics help revive dog after Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanks to the hard work of EMTs and paramedics with AMR Springfield, a dog was saved from a house fire on Webster Street. According to officials, the dog came out of the house unresponsive and extremely hot. When AMR crews, who were on-scene, were alerted of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Illegal fireworks spark Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD – Several people were displaced from their home following a 4th of July fire that was caused by illegal fireworks. It happened around midnight on Webster Street. Firefighters spent several hours knocking down the flames. No one was injured, but the American Red Cross is helping five people...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents express concerns over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments

Getting Answers: state suing manufacturers of PFAS chemicals. Settlement Coordinator weighs in on Springfield courthouse mold lawsuit potentially returning to court. Settlement Coordinator weighs in on Springfield courthouse mold lawsuit potentially returning to court. Holyoke marijuana dispensary selling plants to grow at home. Updated: 3 hours ago. A marijuana dispensary...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Webster Street
Eyewitness News

Mother remembers son who drowned in Farmington River

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Lucas Brewer and Anthony Nagore jumped into the Farmington River from a dam on July 15, 2021. Four days later their bodies were found one mile from the spot where they went in. Glenda Brewer, Lucas Brewer’s mother, wants to honor her son’s memory. She is...
FARMINGTON, CT
NEWS10 ABC

Great Barrington firefighter allegedly sends obscene materials to minor

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – A volunteer firefighter from Great Barrington is out on $10,000 bail after being arrested in late June for child porn-related offenses. Allegedly, Christopher Lovett, 39, contacted who he believed was a 13-year-old from Essex County, Massachusetts, and sent them obscene materials over social media.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Heights#House Fire#Amr Springfield Credit#Bomb Squad
Eyewitness News

Vigil held in Hartford for woman killed at July 4th party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A community in Hartford is coming together to show support for a woman killed on July 4th. The shooting happened at a home on Shultas Place during a large party, said police. There is a vigil for 22-year-old Jayla Heaven. She was killed on Monday and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of daughter at house party in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Family members say Jayla Monet Heaven was a light for the Hartford community. She was the type to show up whenever someone needed her. “She always had a smile on her face, she always was happy, she always happy, she was always positive, outspoken, glowing. She was her name, heavenly,” said Jacqueline Gaston Thomas, Heaven’s cousin.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
westernmassnews.com

Springfield courthouse employees concerned over conditions after deep clean

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield were expecting to come into work Wednesday to see the courthouse had been deep cleaned. The building was closed for a long holiday weekend for that work to be done as part of a deal reached over dangerous mold found inside. However, they said that was not their experience.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Employees Say Cleanup Was A Mess

Attorneys representing the employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield have filed a breach of contract complaint against the state Trial Court. A recently-reached agreement called for a deep cleaning of the downtown courthouse, which was supposedly conducted this past weekend to address outstanding health issues. But the workers say the conditions in the building are still unsatisfactory.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy