Former President Trump coming to Milwaukee with 'American Freedom Tour'

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump will be making a one-day appearance in Milwaukee as part of the "American Freedom Tour" on Aug. 20.

According to the tour's website , numerous conservatives will be taking part. Along with Trump, others heading to Milwaukee include Dinesh D'Souza, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sheriff Mark Lamb.

"This is a historic, must-attend event featuring America’s top insiders and influencers, live-and-in-person," the website says. "Register today. Build important relationships, help promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future."

The website says the event will take place 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. The location and venue is yet to be determined, but says it will be in Milwaukee.

According to the tour's site, the American Freedom Tour "provides patriotic, educational events that promote freedom and conservative ideas to shape opinions and culture nationwide."

Tickets for general admission begin at $35. For tickets and further information, click here.

