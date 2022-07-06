ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads for release from Russian prison in letter to President Biden

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball star Brittney Griner is pleading to President Biden...

www.cnbc.com

NBC News

Brittney Griner pleads with President Biden to bring her home in handwritten letter

WNBA star Brittney Griner sent an emotional message to President Biden, asking him to bring her home from Russia. In a letter to the White House, Griner writes from a Russian prison, “I’m terrified I might be here forever.” The basketball player has been in jail for four and a half months after Russian authorities allege they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.July 5, 2022.
CBS New York

"My wife is struggling and we have to help her": Brittney Griner's wife on WNBA star's detention

In a handwritten letter from Brittney Griner that was delivered to the White House on Monday, the WNBA player wrote how terrified she is that she may be imprisoned in Russia "forever." Griner's wife Cherelle told "CBS Mornings" that when she read the letter, she could feel the fear that Griner was experiencing. "She is probably the strongest person that I know, so she doesn't say words like that lightly. That means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again. You know, I share those same sentiments," Cherelle said. Cherelle, who has only spoken recently to her wife through letters,...
Joe Biden
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
The Independent

Brittney Griner could face 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs charges

WNBA star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drugs charges that could see her sentenced to ten years in prison. The basketball player returned to court on Thursday to face her trial as a senior Russian diplomat said that US criticism of Russia’s handling of the case wouldn’t help Ms Griner’s possibilities of being released. “I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Ms Griner said in English. Her words were translated into Russian for the court, Reuters reported. “I’d like to give my...
Yardbarker

Mercury HC Vanessa Nygaard shares thoughts on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia

Phoenix Mercury and WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February, and Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard has apparently had enough. Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason for UMMC Ekaterinburg. She has been detained in the country after being arrested on drug charges. Griner had a letter sent to President Joe Biden Monday via her representatives that expressed her fears over not being able to return to the United States.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems wonder if Biden can rise to moment

That’s the question driving the political zeitgeist as some of the loudest members of the Democratic Party vent their frustrations to major news outlets. The gist of their complaints: Biden (and Democrats) need a vibe shift — fast. They want the president to reflect their anger and angst. They want him to project strength and that he has a plan for meaningful action. They want him to pick fights at the right time with the right opponents, messaging on themes that get reinforced time and again.
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
thecomeback.com

Joe Biden shares message on Brittney Griner situation

It has been nearly five months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate, which is a criminal offense in that country. Since then, things have gotten even worse for Griner, who is currently enduring a criminal...
