Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for the murder of George Floyd.The sentence means Chauvin, 46, will leave a state prison where he has been kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day for the past 15 months and be allowed to move to a federal prison.Judge Paul Magnuson told Chauvin during the civil rights violation sentencing that to “put your knee on another person’s neck until they’re deceased is wrong”. “And for that you must be substantially punished.”Prosecutors and Mr Floyd’s family had sought the maximum 25 years on the grounds that...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO