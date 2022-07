Micah Parsons' rookie season was one for the record books. He was a shoo-in for the Defensive Rookie of the Year and received 50 votes for DPOY but lost out to T.J. Watt. During an interview with USA Today, Parsons set some high expectations for himself and Trevon Diggs heading into their second season together in Dallas. When asked if he and Diggs are the best defensive duo in the league, Parsons says they're too young and still make mistakes, but he believes that once they get things figured out, they can eventually become as good if not better than Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO