Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Dane; Grant; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Vernon; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CRAWFORD DANE GRANT GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK VERNON WALWORTH

