Somerset County, MD

Tornado Warning issued for Somerset, Worcester by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 21:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kent; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sussex County in southern Delaware Southwestern Kent County in central Delaware East central Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Denton, or 17 miles southeast of Centerville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Denton, Harrington, Greensboro, Smithville, Andrewsville, Greenwood, Houston and Farmington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Morning car accident leads to road closures, traffic advisory

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area. As a result of the crash, Shiloh Church Road from Johnson Road to...
LAUREL, DE
The Dispatch

OC Beach Patrol Reports High Rescue Activity, Reduced Staff

OCEAN CITY – With the Fourth of July now in the rear-view mirror, a mid-season check with the Ocean City Beach Patrol this week revealed a busy start to the season with staffed stands further apart because of staffing issues. The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) officially began manning...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Work underway on $40M overpass at Route 1 & 16 in Milton

Work on an overpass at the intersection of Routes 1 and 16 in Milton is underway. The $40 million project consists of two parallel bridges and entrance and exit ramps to replace the current signal intersection - allowing Route 1 to go over Route 16. DelDOT community relations director C.R....
MILTON, DE
Daily Voice

Suspicious Structure Fire Under Investigation In Maryland

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after a vacant home in Caroline County went up in flames, officials said. Shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a passerby reported a fire that had broken out inside a vacant home on Ridgely Road in Ridgely. Upon arrival, a...
saltwatersportsman.com

Heavyweight Cobia Caught by Kayak Angler Wins Tourney

Kayaker John Farrall Stackhouse had to cover 1.5 miles to get from the West Ocean City boat ramp to the inlet at Ocean City, Maryland. But Stackhouse, 32, is an experienced kayaker, and tournament fishermen. He figured his best chance to catch a big fish, and maybe win the “4th Annual Fish-N-Paddle Saltwater Slam Kayak Tournament” was to head offshore.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

MSP investigating July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester Co.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 4th in Cambridge. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby Lane for a reported shooting. On arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES

272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
Shore News Network

Ocean City Police Report Missing Woman

OCEAN CITY, MD – Police in Ocean City have issued an alert for a woman who went missing during 4th of July weekend while visiting the city. Marissa Charles was last seen in Ocean City on July 3 at around 1:30 a.m. Police said Marissa was last seen near the Route 90 bridge. She was wearing a blue top, and jeans and was carrying a black duffle bag. Marissa is originally from the Elkton, Maryland area.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Police ID Woman Killed in Camden-Wyoming Area Crash

CAMDEN, DE
WBOC

Outlet Store Robbed in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a store in the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach on Monday afternoon. Delaware State Police said that at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday, an unknown man entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. Police said that when he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Police investigating robbery at Rehoboth outlet store

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Maryland: State Police

Police have released the names of two men - believed to be related - involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities announced. Princess Anne residents Richard Cantrell III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, were pronounced dead inside their Somerset Country home in the 32000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

Rehoboth Beach Man Arrested Following Shooting

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man for firearm and related offenses following a Monday morning shooting. Shortly after midnight Monday, troopers were alerted to an assault that had just occurred in the parking lot of the YMCA located at 20080 Church St. The ensuing investigation revealed that the 40-year-old male victim had been arguing with acquaintance Allan Simms in the parking lot.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Police Confirm Deaths of Stepfather and Stepson in Somerset County the Result of Apparent Murder-Suicide

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police confirmed Wednesday two men found dead yesterday were a stepfather and stepson who died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to Police, the victims are Richard Cantwell III, 35, and Michael Jarman. 61, both of Princess Anne. The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their West Post Office Road home around 4:30 pm Tuesday. Cantwell, is the stepson of Jarman.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
delaware.gov

Chautauqua Tent Shows To Take Place From Sept. 8–12, 2022

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Step right up and mark your calendars! Entertainment, and the artists that brought it to life, will be explored in Delaware’s 24th annual Chautauqua tent show — “That’s Entertainment!” — which will take place on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9 at Zwaanendael Park located next to the Zwaanendael Museum at 102 Kings Highway, in Lewes, Del.; and on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11 on the Green located adjacent to the New Castle Court House Museum at 211 Delaware St. in New Castle, Del. For those who cannot attend in person, many Chautauqua activities will also be livestreamed via the web.
NEW CASTLE, DE

