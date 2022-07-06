ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colquitt, Cook by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 22:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Thomas and northwestern Brooks Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1059 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pavo, or 13 miles northeast of Thomasville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Dillon, Enon, Hollis, Patten, Oaklawn and Merrillville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Traffic stop leads to crack, meth, ecstasy bust in Telfair County

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Telfair County deputies say they arrested a man early Wednesday morning for drugs during a traffic stop. The sheriff's office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in McRae-Helena for faulty equipment. Deputies found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, and powder on one...
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

TRAFFIC: Portion of Springhill Road blocked due to fatal crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A portion of Springhill Road in Leon County is blocked after a fatal crash in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The serious crash happened around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement agencies. FHP says both lanes of travel on Springhill Road, from WL Hudson Circle to OH Hudson Lane, are closed because of the crash. According to FHP, a truck traveling southbound and an SUV going northbound collided head-on with each other.
LEON COUNTY, FL
County
Colquitt County, GA
County
Cook County, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
greenepublishing.com

Madison firefighters battle blaze

According to a Madison County Fire Rescue report, on Wednesday, June 28, at approximately 3:15 p.m. firefighters from the Madison Fire Department, Madison County Fire Rescue, volunteers from the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service, were dispatched to Tadpole Circle, in western Madison County. The responding units spent nearly two hours fighting a brush fire that also torched several cars.
MADISON, FL
WALB 10

Lee County food distribution serves over 200 families

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday, over 200 people in Lee County are getting food to help feed their families. This comes as they hosted their third summer food distribution. Coordinators say they can tell there’s still a need for food distributions even after the pandemic, because of the turnout they’ve seen at each one.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany mobile grocery store affected by gas prices and heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mobile grocery story is working to make sure high prices don’t affect the people they serve. Tiffany Terrell, founder of A Better Ways Grocers, said they have to fill up a few times a week. What used to cost $150 is now anywhere from $300 to $500.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

VFD saves resident from morning house fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta resident was rescued from a structure fire Tuesday morning, according to the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD). VFD said around 8:11 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2800 block of Kirkwood Circle. The first crew arrived to find...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist. It happened around 8 Monday night. Police Chief William Smallwood says the motorcyclist tried to pass another car and collided. The car was heading north on the 800 block of Monitor. As the car attempted to turn left, the skid marks from the motorcycle were over in the next lane.
FITZGERALD, GA
WALB 10

GBI looking for vehicle of interest in Cordele homicide investigation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Americus Field Office and the Cordele Police Department are looking for information regarding a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation. Johnnie “Red” Walker, 60, was found in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Cordele on June 25....
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Portion of Albany street to close for sidewalk construction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Wednesday, a portion of an Albany street will be closed for sidewalk construction. The westbound lane of the 2000 block of E. Broad Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Work will be done during the week and the road will be open at night and on weekends.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Several fatal road accidents happened in southwest Georgia during the holiday travel period. One happened when a man was hit walking down the middle...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Alachua, Florida teen missing since April, could possibly be in Valdosta

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Alachua, Florida. Mattie Austin was last seen three months ago on April 3. The NCMEC says Mattie left her residence and never returned. Authorities believes that Mattie could...
VALDOSTA, GA

