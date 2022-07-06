Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colquitt, Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Thomas and northwestern Brooks Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1059 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pavo, or 13 miles northeast of Thomasville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Dillon, Enon, Hollis, Patten, Oaklawn and Merrillville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BROOKS COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO