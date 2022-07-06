ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Heading back to minors

 2 days ago

Moronta was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya...

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Reveals Secret Handshake with LA insider After Walk Off

The Dodgers completed the sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, but it was far from a typical game. Colorado scored the first run of the game on a throwing error from Cody Bellinger. LA scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. The Dodgers bats logged just five hits against a starter, José Ureña, who owns a career ERA of 4.73. Despite a bizarre game, it ended with the first walk off of Mookie Betts’ Dodgers career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb kept on Dodgers' bench on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oklahoma City, OK
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Earns fifth win

Lyles (5-7) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Angels. Lyles threw six shutout innings, but he lost the scoreless effort when he allowed a leadoff double in the seventh frame prior to being pulled. He has now worked at least six innings in each of his last four appearances, allowing more than two earned runs only once in that span. Overall, Lyles has maintained a 4.50 ERA and 81:31 K:BB across 98 innings on the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field Thursday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in him getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Riding pine Thursday

Blackmon isn't starting Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Blackmon is sitting for the second time in the last four matchups after he went 0-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts over the last two games. Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk are starting in the outfield from left to right while Kris Bryant serves as the designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner

Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mitch White: Throws career-high 102 pitches

White did not factor in the decision against Colorado on Wednesday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit and four walks while striking out six batters. White had some control issues in the outing, but he held Colorado hitless for 5.1 frames before Brendan Rodgers broke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Heads to bench Thursday

Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Since returning Monday from a stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain, Urias went 3-for-8 with two walks, two RBI and two runs in the Orioles' first three games of the week. He looks on track to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman moving forward, but he'll take a seat in favor of Jonathan Arauz in the series opener with the Angels.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Smacks sixth homer

Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Astros. Rivera, who has supplied a home run in both of his past two starts, will crack the lineup again in Thursday's series finale in Houston, manning third base and batting fifth. The 26-year-old should continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely lose out on a regular role against right-handers so long as Bobby Witt's hand injury doesn't force him to the 10-day injured list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO

