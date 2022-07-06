ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – July 6

By PA Reporter
The Independent
 2 days ago

The papers are led by a fresh crisis for Boris Johnson after a number of sudden Cabinet and Government resignations threatened the future of the PM’s leadership.

The Guardian , The Times and The Sun all report the Prime Minister is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times .

The Daily Telegraph , Metro and i lead with a series of further Government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.

The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says the PM is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.

International Business Times

Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson Has Quit, Who Could Replace Him?

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to replace him. There is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects.
POLITICS
The Independent

Double cabinet resignation: Is this the end for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson’s leadership hangs in the balance following the resignation of his chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid. The prime minister faces the body blow of more cabinet ministers resigning in the wake of the Christopher Pincher scandal. On Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the double resignation, Mr...
U.K.
The Independent

Will Quince: Minister who defended Boris Johnson over Chris Pincher resigns

A minister who defended Boris Johnson just days ago over Christopher Pincher’s conduct after being given inaccurate “assurances” from No 10 has resigned from the government.In another blow to the embattled prime minister, Will Quince tendered his resignation after wrongly claiming the prime minister was not aware of “specific” allegations made against the former chief whip.In a statement on Wednesday, the education minister said: “With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the prime minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.“I...
U.K.
Reuters

UK PM Johnson to resign - BBC

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday, several media outlets including the BBC reported. Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go.
U.K.
Rishi Sunak
Sajid Javid
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Grant Shapps enters No 10 ahead of telling Boris Johnson to resign

Grant Shapps was seen arriving at Downing Street as a group of cabinet ministers awaited Boris Johnson to tell him to quit as prime minister. A government source told The Independent that the delegation also included Chris Heaton Harris, the chief whip, Nadhim Zahawi, the new chancellor, and the Welsh secretary Simon Hart.
U.K.
The Guardian

‘PM’s long goodbye’: what the papers said about Boris Johnson’s sort-of resignation

The chaotic choreography of Boris Johnson’s sort-of resignation as prime minister delivered some contrasting front pages on Friday. The Guardian has a poster-style front page with a picture of an “unrepentant” Johnson during his resignation speech and the headline “It’s (almost) over” in which the words in parentheses are reduced to much smaller point size.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership contenders prepare to do battle

Would-be contenders to claim the Tory crown are assessing whether they have the support to mount leadership bids following the dramatic resignation of Boris Johnson.With no clear frontrunner, around a dozen potential candidates – including backbenchers as well as ministers – are thought to be weighing a challenge.Meanwhile there is growing pressure from senior Conservatives for Mr Johnson to immediately step down as Prime Minister and not wait for the election of a new leader.Following the tumultuous events in Westminster, some MPs fear a summer of “chaos” if Mr Johnson remains in No 10 while the leadership contest – which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Welsh secretary resigns after PM sacks Gove and refuses to quit

Wales secretary Simon Hart has tendered his resignation, saying there seems “no other option left”.It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson just hours after he told the prime minister he should step down.Mr Johnson continues to defy a chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally.A source close to the prime minister told The Independent he was insisting on staying, even though support for his leadership has collapsed at Westminster, and more than 40 ministers and aides have resigned in 24 hours.In a day of high political drama,...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainians ‘very much concerned’ after Boris Johnson’s resignation

A Ukrainian politician has said that people in Ukraine are “concerned” after Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader on Thursday.The Prime Minister’s handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher prompted Tory MPs to abandon him and leave him with no choice but to resign.However, deputy leader of the Holos Party Inna Sovsun told the PA news agency: “Over in Ukraine people are very much concerned.“I understand that there are different assessments of Boris Johnson himself and people look at him very differently, but we in Ukraine, now, look at different Western politicians from a single...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson ‘did not immediately recall’ being told about Pincher groping claims

Boris Johnson faces a mounting Tory backlash over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after he apparently forgot being told about an official complaint about the former minister’s “inappropriate” behaviour.The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson was briefed on the complaint by officials at the Foreign Office in 2019, a “number of months” after it took place.The spokesman said the complaint against Mr Pincher – who was Europe minister at the time – was upheld although it did not lead to formal disciplinary action.Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the then foreign secretary, gave Mr Pincher a dressing down...
WORLD
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat launches bid to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader

Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat has become the first candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.The chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), a Tory centrist who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start”.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and now in parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

