What the papers say – July 6

The papers are led by a fresh crisis for Boris Johnson after a number of sudden Cabinet and Government resignations threatened the future of the PM’s leadership.

The Guardian , The Times and The Sun all report the Prime Minister is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as chancellor and health secretary on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times .

The Daily Telegraph , Metro and i lead with a series of further Government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.

The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says the PM is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.