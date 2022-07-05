ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller's descent from fame to controversy: What we know

By Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
Since filming for "The Flash" movie wrapped, Ezra Miller has made headlines for multiple legal disputes, leaving an uncertain future for the star's presence in the DC Extended Universe .

The 29-year-old, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, got their start in indie cinema with roles in 2012's "Perks of Being a Wallflower" and 2008's "Afterschool," eventually saw mainstream success in 2016 playing Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and as superhero speedster Barry Allen in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

But recently, Miller has garnered attention for different reasons.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct , and in April was arrested again on suspicion of assault . In June, Miller was accused of grooming an 18-year-old activist by the teen's parents.

Here's what we know about Miller's recent scandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAfsJ_0gVsSIfK00
Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Nov. 5, 2018. Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Is Ezra Miller still starring in 'The Flash'?

Amid the actor's recent scandals, "The Flash" movie is still scheduled to be released June 23, 2023, starring Miller as Barry Allen.

USA TODAY has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

'I'm not a sir': ' The Flash' star Ezra Miller corrects police for improper pronoun use during arrest

Why was Ezra Miller arrested?

On March 27, officers arrested the actor in Hawaii over a disorderly patron call alleging Miller was yelling obscenities in a bar, grabbed a microphone from a woman and lunged at a man playing darts, according to the Hawaii Police Department .

Officers charged Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment for becoming "agitated" by people singing karaoke.

Hours later, Miller allegedly broke into a couple's bedroom and became subject to a temporary restraining order, police said. The couple also accused Miller of stealing some belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Ezra Miller's first arrest in Hawaii: 'The Flash' actor is arrested after becoming 'agitated' by karaoke singers in March

Miller was arrested again in Hawaii on April 19 on suspicion of assault after allegedly becoming irate when asked to leave an event at a Big Island home and throwing a chair that left a woman’s forehead with a half-inch cut, according to police.

About 12 hours after their second arrest, Miller appeared via Zoom for a court hearing for the March incident. Miller pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the harassment charge, along with an unrelated traffic charge.

The second arrest: Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii for allegedly throwing chair at woman in April

What are the allegations against Ezra Miller?

Miller’s legal troubles continued when the parents of an 18-year-old North Dakota resident, Tokata Iron Eyes, accused Miller of grooming and controlling their child for years and filed for a protective order .

"Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata," the parent’s June 7 filing claimed. "Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers."

Attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and pediatrician Sara Jumping Eagle claim Takota is struggling with mental issues, according to legal documents filed in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and provided to USA TODAY by Kerry Libby, a spokesperson for tribal chairwoman Janet Alkire. The parents allege they have attempted multiple times to perform a wellness check and court-ordered evaluation while their child resides with Miller.

The full picture: Ezra Miller accused of grooming teenager in latest legal dispute

According to a Rolling Stone report published June 23, Miller allegedly has been hosting a young mother and her three children at Miller's Vermont farm. Sources told Rolling Stone that Miller's 96-acre property is an unsafe environment for children. The mother, 25, spoke to the outlet and debunked the claims.

More allegations against Miller came to light with a German woman, Nadia, alleging the actor harassed her when they refused to leave her Berlin apartment in February 2022, according to a report published in Variety on June 30 . The woman told Variety that Miller's mood changed when she asked them not to smoke inside her apartment, adding Miller did not leave until she called the police.

When did Ezra Miller change pronouns?

Miller first came out as queer in 2012 and then as non-binary in 2018, using they/them pronouns. "I don’t identify as a man, I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human," Miller said.

In May, video footage published by TMZ showed Miller correcting police officers who referred to them as "sir" during their first arrest in Hawaii.

"I'm not a sir; I'm transgender nonbinary," Miller said. "Please call me they/them/theirs."

Related: Many young adults now identify as transgender or nonbinary as social media helps more people come out

What other projects is Ezra Miller working on?

Miller is slated to star in Mary Harron’s biopic "Dalíland," currently in post-production, according to IMDb . The actor is set to play a young Salvador Dalí, a Spanish surrealist artist.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller's descent from fame to controversy: What we know

