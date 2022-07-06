ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Your Honor’ To End After Season 2, Bryan Cranston Says; Showtime Series Starts Production With New Showrunner, Cast Member Promotion

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSIkz_0gVsS3Vg00

Click here to read the full article.

Showtime ’s Your Honor will end after its upcoming season, s eries star Bryan Cranston said today in an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. Filming on Season 2 has just started, with Joey Hartstone , who was a writer on Season 1, as new showrunner, Deadline has learned. Additionally, I hear Keith Machekanyanga , who recurred heavily as Lil Mo in the first installment, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Your Honor originated as a limited series but, following its breakout ratings success, it was renewed for a 10-episode second season last year. Peter Moffat, who served as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the first season, opted not to return because he lives in the UK and wanted to stay close to family. David Manson was then brought on as showrunner, he subsequently also left and was succeeded by Hartstone this past spring.

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor , which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” Cranston said. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

Showtime had no comment on Cranston’s comments.

In the series, Cranston stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Season 1, which was based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, became the most-watched debut season on Showtime ever with 6.6 million weekly viewers.

Your Honor is produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions. The series is executive produced by Moffat, Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Cranston and James Degus executive produce for Moonshot Entertainment. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

Machekanyanga recently guest starred in the two-episode backdoor pilot of The Rookie: Fed and recurred in season 3 of Netflix’s Dear White People. He is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and A3.

Hartstone also served as a writer-producer on another KingSize/CBS Studios series, The Good Fight.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

John Legend’s Get Lifted Strikes Overall Scripted Deal With UCP

Get Lifted Film Co., the production company run by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, is getting into business with NBCUniversal. The company, which is behind series such as IFC and AMC comedy series Sherman’s Showcase, has struck a scripted overall deal with UCP and a first-look deal for unscripted series.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Duffer Brothers Launch Netflix Shingle Upside Down Pictures; ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff & Stephen Daldry-Helmed Stage Play Coming Along With Manga ‘Death Note’ & Stephen King/Peter Straub ‘The Talisman’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Following the record-breaking release of the two final episodes of Stranger Things’ Season 4, creators Matt & Ross Duffer have formed Upside Down Pictures and recommitted to Netflix with several new projects. To run Upside Down, they’ve hired Hilary Leavitt, a vet of BBC America and MRC who most recently ran her own Hulu-based Blazer banner. Series she helped develop include Orphan Black, Ozark, The Great and Shining Girls.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Alex Wagner
Person
Bryan Cranston
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios Lands Hot Will Ferrell-Reese Witherspoon Wedding Comedy, Nick Stoller to Direct (Exclusive)

Amazon Studios is heading to the altar. The streamer has landed the rights to an untitled wedding comedy from writer-director Nick Stoller that has Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon attached to star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Home Edit' Duo Have a Long List of Dream ClientsReese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Acquires Lifestyle and Organizing Brand The Home EditReese Witherspoon's Book Club Inks Google Assistant Partnership The trio are also producing via their respective banners: Ferrell is producing with Jessica Elbaum via Gloria Sanchez; Stoller will produce with his Global Solutions shingle partner Conor Welch; and Witherspoon is producing with Lauren Neustadter via Hello...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Gentleman Jack’ Canceled By HBO After 2 Seasons

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO will not be proceeding with a third season of Sally Wainwright’s period drama Gentleman Jack. The news comes a little over a month after the series, a co-production with the BBC, wrapped its Season 2 run on HBO. Gentleman Jack aired on the lower-trafficked Monday night, with its second season, delayed by the pandemic, among HBO’s lower rated original series. Using the real life diaries of Anne Lister as source, Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones as Anne Lister and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker. In Season 2 of the series, from Lookout...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Honor#Limited Series#Academy Awards#Dax Shepard
Popculture

'The Old Man' Season 2 Renewal Fate Revealed at FX

Fans of FX's The Old Man series have wondered if it would be renewed for Season 2, and now we know the show's fate. Deadline reports that The Old Man will be back for new episodes, after achieving some big numbers on both cable and streaming at Hulu. The outlet reports that FX stated The Old Man "was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, beating 60 other premium and basic cable dramas, comedies and limited series, "per Neilson data. Deadline also said that FX stated that the show "was the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend, although it did not break out digital streaming numbers."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Warner Bros. Unscripted TV Moves Into Feature Doc Acquisitions With True-Con Film ‘The Talented Mr. Rosenberg’, Will Shop To Broadcasters & Streamers

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, the division run by Mike Darnell, is entering the feature documentary acquisitions market with its first big purchase – rights to Canadian true-con doc The Talented Mr. Rosenberg. While the unit has produced documentaries such as HBO Max’s LGBTQ series Equal and Epix’s Charles...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Walker: Independence Gets a Premiere Date

The CW has revealed the official premiere date for Walker: Independence as part of its Fall 2022 premiere date slate. The series takes the audience back in time to the late 1800s, making Walker and the Texas Rangers a genuine Western this time out. The series will center on the ancestors of the Rawlins and Walker families, and will even bring back Walker's Matt Barr, and like the first season of Walker, it will center on the murder of the main character's spouse -- although this time, it's Arrow's Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, whose husband is murdered.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Multimedia Music Acquires Rights To Scores Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’, ‘John Wick’ Franchises, TV’s ‘The Good Wife’, ‘ICarly’ & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Multimedia Music, an emerging player in the film and TV music rights arena, has finalized three separate deals to acquire works by composers Tyler Bates, David Buckley and Michael Corcoran. The exact value of the transactions was not disclosed, but each is understood to be in the eight-figure range. Bates composed scores for the Guardians of the Galaxy and John Wick franchises. His other work includes Deadpool 2, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and TV shows like Californication and The Punisher. Buckley’s catalog includes scores for films such...
NFL
Deadline

Dave Chappelle’s ‘What’s In A Name’ Quietly Drops On Netflix, Taken From School Speech

Click here to read the full article. It’s not a new comedy special. But Netflix continues to ride the Dave Chappelle train, quietly releasing What’s In A Name, a chronicle of a speech Chappelle gave in June at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Chappelle wasn’t warmly received, and faced some angry students. The appearance was going to be for a theater that was to be named for Chappelle in consideration of his support of the school, especially after he and his friends were the group that raised the most money for the building. That dream...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheWrap

Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in July 2022

If you’ve been waiting to watch Christopher Nolan’s confounding sci-fi thriller “Tenet,” now is the time to finally get to it on your HBO Max watchlist. Nolan’s latest film is one of many movies leaving HBO Max in July, the full list of which you can read below.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jerrod Carmichael Inks Big Overall Deal With HBO, Sets New Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of his headline-making HBO special Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael has signed a two-year overall deal with the premium network. It includes Carmichael headlining a new stand-up comedy special. It would be his fourth at HBO, following the 2014 Love at the Store, 2017 8 and this year’s Rothaniel. He is also expected to develop other projects. Noone is commenting but I hear the pact is valued in the eight-figure range. “Working with Jerrod over the past 10 years has been a true gift,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming. “He’s endlessly...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

99K+
Followers
32K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy