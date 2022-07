ALTON - A new program at Jacoby Arts Center is interactive and anyone can participate. The new Jacoby Arts Center Greeter program, created by Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) board member Janet Riehl, of Godfrey, takes place at the Alton Main Street Night Market on Thursdays. But Riehl hopes build a team that could be called on for other events. If you've been to the Alton Main Street's Night Market this summer on Thursday nights you've likely seen the Jacoby Greeter in action. Strolling in the parking lot next to Jacoby Arts Center (JAC), wearing an eye-catching sandwich sign, the greeter lets people know that inside the Jacoby Arts Center next door there is more to see and do - including the current exhibit, a gift shop, a free interactive art space and more vendors.

