Denny Hamlin to debut new Coca-Cola paint scheme in Atlanta

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR driver Denny Hamlin will debut a new paint scheme for his No. 11 Toyota Camry this weekend in Hampton, Ga. At the Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Hamlin's...

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing Wants Kyle Busch Back in 2023, Still Needs a Sponsor

One of the biggest NASCAR stories of the 2022 season, is where will Kyle Busch be in the 2023 season? Joe Gibbs Racing wants him back in the No.18 – but there are more issues than that. Mars, Inc. has been the sponsor for Busch since he joined JGR back in 2008. Along the way, he’s become “The Candy Man” after so many wins and great races in the M&M’s Toyota as well as the other candy variations.
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Special Paint Scheme

Denny Hamlin will be pulling up to Atlanta Motor Speedway in style this weekend for NASCAR's Quaker State 400. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota will be sporting a classic Coca-Cola themed paint job to celebrate the 23XI co-owner's first primary sponsorship with the soda brand. The...
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta

The race to lock in spots in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Eight races remain before the the playoffs begin Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway. The Atlanta track is a new landscape this year after renovations changed the turn banking from 24 to 28...
NASCAR penalizes Gragson for intentional Road America crash

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. NASCAR cited a rule against “intentionally wrecking another vehicle” and “actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.” Gragson’s swerve into Karam triggered a frightening multicar crash that was so egregious, Gragson was criticized publicly by Dale Earnhardt Jr. ahead of the penalty announcement. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and co-owner of the JR Motorsports team Gragson has represented since 2019 was surprised NASCAR didn’t immediately penalize his driver. “I was shocked, to be honest with you, when I saw Noah make that decision,” Earnhardt said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I was just completely shocked and in a bit of a disbelief not only that he made that choice but that he, you know, that it created such an accident and got so many other guys involved. That was tough to watch, really tough.
NASCAR Truck Series silly season predictions 2022

NASCAR silly season has not been as active as usual but things should start rolling into action sometime during the summer as teams solidify their rosters for the future. Let’s dive into the official silly season predictions for the NASCAR Truck Series. NASCAR Truck Series: Part-time single-truck organizations. Predictions:
NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driver Penalty News

NASCAR has punished driver Noah Gragson for his role in a scary pileup during Saturday's Henry 180 at Road America. Gragson was fined $35,000 and docked 30 driver points, while his team JR Motorsports was penalized 30 owner points in NASCAR's XFinity Series. The punishments were for violating NASCAR's Code of Conduct.
This Beautiful Chevelle is Selling At No Reserve at Maple Brother's Kansas City Auction

This built performance legend is an American muscle car with style and power. The 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle is a model widely revered in the automotive industry for its excellent design and great powertrain options. Unlike the Camaro or Corvette, this vehicle can be called an actual muscle car with its massive V8 engine options and mid-sized platform. Turning wasn't a huge factor with these mechanical drag strip dominators, nor was focusing on a lightweight chassis. Instead, the Chevelle knew precisely what it was, the perfect production car for anyone with a love for drag racing and high-speed road antics at a comparatively low price from some of its competitors. So what makes this one so unique that you should consider it for your next automotive purchase?
NASCAR Releases Statement On Controversial Penalty Decision

NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, NASCAR issued a statement explaining...
NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Street Race Plans

NASCAR is set to hit the streets of Chicago for a special racing series starting in 2023. According to reports from motorsports insider Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, the City of Chicago has endorsed a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three-year stretch beginning next season. The...
Top Fuel Contender Brittany Force Is NHRA's Newest Record Machine

Brittany Force holds 12 speed records and 10 ET (elapsed time) records at race tracks currently on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Force, who turns 36 on July 8, says the track records are nice, but she's quick to deflect the credit for her success. The 2017...
NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members. Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.
