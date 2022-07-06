ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

South American theft-ring member convicted in Ventura County burglary that was foiled by homeowner

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Chilean man believed to be part of a South American theft ring has been convicted of participating in a Ventura County burglary that was foiled by the homeowner.

Homeowner Sal Mercado told Eyewitness News previously how he came home to find several burglars on his property on April 1. He described fighting with one man, who got away, but then managing to detain one of the other burglars after landing a few solid punches.

"The thought was, 'I got this guy. I'm going to catch him. I want to make sure he gets prosecuted. I want to make sure I hold him down until the cops get here, because our government is not doing enough to fight crime,'" Mercado said in the earlier interview. "My mentality was, 'Don't let this guy escape.'"

On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney said the accomplice who had gotten away that day was later arrested and is now facing prison time.

Franco Antonio Vasquez Soto, 21, of Chile, was sentenced to two years for first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy.

His two alleged accomplices that day have been identified as Alexis Provoste Aranguiz, 43, and Oscar Andres Salazar Perez, 24, both of Chile.

Aranguiz was the suspect detained by the homeowner that day and his mug shot displays the bruises he received in the confrontation with Mercado.

Both Aranguiz and Perez are still awaiting trial.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

The three men are believed to be part of a South American theft ring that engages in what has been nicknamed "crime tourism." Police have noticed an increasing trend of burglars coming from South America to hit California homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f7Y9_0gVsR74n00

Comments / 1

Related
crimevoice.com

Ventura County man reportedly caught with illegal gun and extended magazine

June 20, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Perhaps it’s in anticipation of possible changes in California’s concealed carry laws pursuant to recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that more and more folks seem to be packing heat, but it’s unlikely that it will ever be legal to walk around town with a weapon like the one carried by 38- year-old Oxnard resident Aldrian Higgs.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Oxnard police arrest two for alleged possession of illegal guns

June 30, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. The City of Oxnard might have a gang “problem,” if the recent arrests of 22-year-old Oxnard resident Fidel Rojas and 33-year-old Port Hueneme resident Michael Espinoza are any indication. According to Oxnard Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Bakari Myers, it was...
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oak Park, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kclu.org

Thieves targeting copper wire from utility poles in Ventura County

It's an unusual crime. Thieves have been stealing valuable copper wire from utility poles in Ventura County. Now, there's been an arrest. Someone reporting seeing a trio of people removing copper wire Wednesday afternoon from some Southern California Edison power poles on South Mountain Road, near Fillmore. Two of the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Police Chief Responds to Illegal Fireworks Issue

Santa Barbara's Chief of Police sent council members an update on their actions to curb illegal firework demonstrations following citizen complaints. Online forums such as edhat and Nextdoor.com have been flooded with posts and comments regarding late-night fireworks in several neighborhoods. Many people in the Westside and Eastside neighborhoods complain...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South American#Burglary#Chilean#Eyewitness News
Ventura County Reporter

UNSOLVED BUT NOT FORGOTTEN | OPD’s Jeff Kay stays on the trail of cold cases

Firefighters called to an apartment on West Gonzales Road in Oxnard on December 12, 1981 made a gruesome discovery after putting the fire out. The fire had been started to destroy evidence of a murder. Lisa Gondek, 21, had been raped and strangled by someone who then left her body sexually posed in a bathtub.
OXNARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy