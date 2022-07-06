ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm uses balanced attack to bury Fever

Jewell Loyd scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm got a 95-73 road victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Loyd also had three assists and three steals for Seattle (14-8), and was one of five Storm players to score in double digits. Gabby Williams had 14 points, Breanna Stewart scored 12, Tina Charles added 13, and Ezi Magbegor had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Charles’ total was the most points she has scored since joining the Storm about a week ago. She also had eight rebounds in 22 minutes of action off the bench.

The loss is the fifth straight for the Fever (5-18). Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 21 points while NaLyssa Smith added 14 and Danielle Robinson chipped in 11.

Indiana hung with Seattle for much of the first quarter, but then the Storm ended the opening period with an 8-2 run to put some distance between themselves and the Fever. Loyd scored six points during that stretch.

By the end of the third quarter, Seattle had built a 19-point lead. And that was despite shooting rather poorly from behind the arc. The Storm began the game making just two of its first 12 attempts from 3-point land. Things got a little bit better for Seattle from deep, and the Storm ended the game with a 25 percent shooting mark from outside.

The Storm made up for their long-range shooting woes by knocking down 15-of-16 from the free throw line, a 93.8 percent clip. Seattle shot 48 percent from the floor.

Indiana had 14 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 43-36.

After making her first career start in the Fever’s last game, rookie guard Lexie Hull did not play. She was ruled out before tip-off with a right wrist injury. Queen Egbo was held out due to the league’s health and safety protocol.

The Storm and the Fever are scheduled to meet for the third and final time this regular season on July 17.

–Field Level Media

