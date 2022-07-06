ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Penland School of Crafts Auction

Penland School of Craft will host an auction of student and instructor work made during the school’s current workshop session on Thursday, July 14 at 8:00 PM. The auction will include work in clay, glass, metals, wood, printmaking, drawing, books, and other media. It will take place in the Northlight building on the Penland campus in Mitchell County. The school is located on Conley Ridge Road, just off Penland Road. For more information or directions, visit penland.org or call 765-2359.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Toe Cane Beekeepers Annual Picnic

Please join us for our annual picnic for an afternoon of bee talk and summer fare. Once again, the picnic will be held at President Ed Geouge’s Blue Rock Apiary, 3885 Blue Rock Road, Burnsville, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The club will provide hamburgers and hotdogs, and we ask members to bring a covered dish to share. Special guest will be our local apiary inspector Lewis Cauble, who will talk about his favorite parasite Varroa Destructor, and ways to diagnose and control this pest. He’ll demonstrate the sugar shake method of measuring mite loads and talk about treatment options. He’ll also offer some expert tips for doing inspections of your colonies, so bring your bee suit in order to participate. Remember, the picnic is for club members only and is the club’s way of saying thank you to our members who have contributed to the club. If you’re new and still thinking about joining, it’s not too late to join by visiting our website (toecanebeekeepers.net) and we’ll welcome you at the picnic.
BURNSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 6/26 – 7/3/22

Ethan Kole King, 23 of Burnsville, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested King for failure to appear in court. He was issued $10,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 7/13/2022. Danay Rebel Burke, 41 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy D. Keepers arrested Burke for failure to notify sheriff of...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy