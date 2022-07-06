Giants' Jose Alvarez: Returns from injured list

Lyles (5-7) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Angels. Lyles threw six shutout innings, but he lost the scoreless effort when he allowed a leadoff double in the seventh frame prior to being pulled. He has now worked at least six innings in each of his last four appearances, allowing more than two earned runs only once in that span. Overall, Lyles has maintained a 4.50 ERA and 81:31 K:BB across 98 innings on the season.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO