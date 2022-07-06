ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Pepiot called up, will start for Dodgers Tuesday

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXh6d_0gVsQjNF00

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Mitch White was originally slated to be the starter, but the Dodgers announced Pepiot would be taking over this evening.

Pepiot has appeared in three games for Los Angeles this season, all of which were starts, and has a 3.18 ERA. He has given up four runs on six hits while walking 11 and striking out 13 across 11 1/3 innings.

The 24-year-old is 6-0 with a 1.94 ERA during his time in Triple-A this season. Pepiot was selected by the Dodgers in the third round of the 2019 amateur draft out of Butler University.

Reyes Moronta was optioned to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. The right-hander has made 13 relief appearances for the Dodgers in 2022 and is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA.

Moronta, 29, spent the first four seasons of his career with San Francisco, where he went 8-9 with a 2.65 ERA in 136 games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb kept on Dodgers' bench on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Profar collapses after collision, Padres beat Giants in 10

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his neck in a brace, and driven off the field on a cart as his teammates watched from a few feet away. Profar pumped his right fist to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd and appeared to be smiling. He was taken to a hospital and no update was immediately available.The Padres...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Releasing Veteran Guard

As we continue into what has been a wild NBA free agency period, the Portland Trail Blazers are planning on releasing a veteran guard who will probably garner a lot of interest. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Trail Blazers plan to waive Eric...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reyes Moronta
Person
Mitch White
Person
Mike Moustakas
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Phillies#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Triple A#Butler University#Orioles#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy