San Francisco, CA

Giants' Donovan Walton: Sent to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Walton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. The 28-year-old started the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Austin Slater out of Giants' Wednesday lineup against Arizona

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit on the bench after Mike Yastrzemski was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 76 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted for a 10.5% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Earns fifth win

Lyles (5-7) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Angels. Lyles threw six shutout innings, but he lost the scoreless effort when he allowed a leadoff double in the seventh frame prior to being pulled. He has now worked at least six innings in each of his last four appearances, allowing more than two earned runs only once in that span. Overall, Lyles has maintained a 4.50 ERA and 81:31 K:BB across 98 innings on the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Bullpen on tap

Luzardo (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Luzardo began his throwing program in mid-June and has now progressed to throwing off a mound. The left-hander has been sidelined nearly two months with a forearm strain, so he'll likely require multiple rehab starts in the minors before being cleared to join the big-league rotation.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Riding pine Thursday

Blackmon isn't starting Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Blackmon is sitting for the second time in the last four matchups after he went 0-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts over the last two games. Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk are starting in the outfield from left to right while Kris Bryant serves as the designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field Thursday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in him getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Smacks sixth homer

Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Astros. Rivera, who has supplied a home run in both of his past two starts, will crack the lineup again in Thursday's series finale in Houston, manning third base and batting fifth. The 26-year-old should continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely lose out on a regular role against right-handers so long as Bobby Witt's hand injury doesn't force him to the 10-day injured list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Thursday's lineup

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ruiz started the past two contests and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Tres Barrera will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner

Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Giants#Triple A#Injured List
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Heads to bench Thursday

Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Since returning Monday from a stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain, Urias went 3-for-8 with two walks, two RBI and two runs in the Orioles' first three games of the week. He looks on track to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman moving forward, but he'll take a seat in favor of Jonathan Arauz in the series opener with the Angels.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Returns to San Francisco

Littell was recalled by the Giants on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Jose Alvarez (elbow) was placed on the injured list, creating a need in the bullpen. Littell will fill that void, and he's managed a 4.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 29 innings with the Giants on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ

