Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 7.5.22

By Andrew Cazer
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for another episode of the Excalibur & Taz variety show, I mean AEW Dark. We’ve got Lee Moriarty, Jay Lethal, Sonny Kiss, Bear Country & more on tap for tonight’s show. Been a bit since we saw our lovable losers in Bear Country so i’m glad theyre back for...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Colt Cabana’s AEW And ROH Status

A question has lingered in the back of wrestling fans’ minds since August of last year: Can Colt Cabana and CM Punk co-exist in 2022?. According to a recent report from “Fightful Select”, many on the AEW roster also wondered about Cabana and Punk’s contentious relationship. The report says that several talent found out that Cabana’s contract with the company was not likely to be renewed, causing concern among many as Cabana is a very popular presence backstage. Numerous talent “went to bat” for Cabana, and in the months since then, Cabana wrestled at the AEW-produced ROH Supercard Of Honor event.
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – July 6, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program tonight at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York is the first...
ROCHESTER, NY
stillrealtous.com

Possible SummerSlam Plans For Seth Rollins

Money in the Bank was an action packed premium live event, but now all eyes are looking ahead to SummerSlam. So far only a few matches have been confirmed for this year’s SummerSlam, but it looks like we could see two of WWE’s top names clash at the biggest party of the summer.
wrestlinginc.com

FTR Continues Impressive AEW Streak

Much like it has been for Manchester City, 2022 is a year that’s been very kind to AEW tag team FTR. The duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have racked up accomplishment after accomplishment while participating in several of the year’s most memorable matches. So what’s one more accolade to add to the resume?
wrestlinginc.com

Is Tony Khan Open To An AEW Vs WWE Supershow?

Could WWE and AEW, the two biggest promotions in the modern wrestling industry, ever team up for a joint show? According to AEW President Tony Khan, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that...
411mania.com

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode, including Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green and more. The following matches were announced for next week on tonight’s show:. * Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green. * Bullet Club vs. Honor No More. * Bhupinder Singh vs. Johnny Swinger.
411mania.com

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling has been revealed. PWInsider reports that Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo will be the headliner for tonight’s episode of the show. As noted earlier, the show will open with Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship defense against Alan Angels. As always,...
411mania.com

Spoilers From Today’s WWE NXT UK Tapings

WWE taped matches for NXT UK on Thursday and the results are now online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, which saw a new NXT UK Champion crowned, per Twitter user Ernie Poulton and Fightful:. * Andre Chase def. Sha Samuels. * NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal...
#Aew Dark#Combat#Aew Dark Review#Excalibur#Bear Country#Taigasty
411mania.com

Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Upcoming NJPW Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will once again be able to cheer and boo at upcoming events, something that hasn’t happened since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Events were announced for September 5 and 6 at Korakuen Hall with half capacity. The events will include cheering sections. More details will be announced later.
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.6.22

July 6th, 2022 | Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky [c] (63-17) vs. Wardlow (53-8) I still find it weird that Wardlow was like, “I don’t want the interim World Title” because that basically made the title feel lesser than. Sky had Ethan Page and several Top Team folks with him. Wardlow got Goldberg like slow chants. He dominated early but then Sky got some help outside and managed to swing the momentum a bit heading into the commercial break. Returning, Wardlow hit one of the prettiest Swanton Bombs you will ever see. That shit was clean. Wardlow fought off the goons outside and took down the straps. TITS OUT WARDLOW IS THE BEST WARDLOW. Powerbomb Symphony followed and we had a new champion after 8:29. They barely used the stipulation and that’s okay. This wasn’t some bitter, personal feud. It also wasn’t a great match but again, it was more about just getting the title onto Wardlow which was the right mow. Now just make the belt mean something again. [**½]
ROCHESTER, NY
411mania.com

NJPW Announces Return To UK, G1 Special and Music Festival

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several events coming up including a return to the UK, a G1 special and a music festival. The return to the UK will happen in October, with more details coming soon. It was not that fans in the “Oceania region” will also have an NJPW event soon as the company continues to expand internationally.
stillrealtous.com

Former AEW Star Unhappy About Being Mentioned During Promo On Dynamite

Over the last few months fans have seen a number of AEW stars part ways with the company, one of which happened to be former Jurassic Express member Marko Stunt. Christian had been aligned with Jurassic Express for some, but the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently turned on Jungle Boy.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Turns Down Darby Allin Handshake After Dynamite

When “AEW Dynamite” went off the air on television, it was with Jon Moxley celebrating the fact that he had just successfully defended the AEW Interim World Championship against Brody King, but for fans in the arena, that was not the end of the show. FITE TV shared...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per PWInsider):. * Eddie Kingston defeated Konosoke Takeshita. * Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and Christina...
Yardbarker

AEW star turning heel, big match added to next week's Dynamite

There was more trouble tonight between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Lee and Strickland wrestled against The Butcher and The Blade. There was a miscommunication when Lee accidentally hit the running tackle on his partner. Swerve and Lee won the match but it's clear...
411mania.com

Briscoes vs. Von Erichs Added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

The Briscoes will face the Von Erichs in a first-ever match during the upcoming Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Starrcast announced on Wednesday night that the two teams will do battle at the show, which is set to take place on July 31st during Summerslam weekend. You can see...
Gamespot

Hey WWE And AEW: Your PPV Preshows Have A Serious Problem

Wrestling has come a long way the past 20 years--the post-WCW era. There was the rise of the independent scene, which created a new generation of wrestling stars, and in turn, those wrestlers populated some of the more popular promotions like Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, creating this bustling underground scene throughout the 2000s and 2010s. However, in 2019, a few of New Japan's and ROH's most-popular wrestlers left their companies to create something new: All Elite Wrestling.
411mania.com

MLW Announces New Streaming and Broadcast Deal With beIN Sports

Major League Wrestling has announced that MLW will be available in major markets through a new agreement with beIN Sports for streaming and over-the-air broadcast. This will make MLW available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and other markets. Here’s the press release:. beIN SPORTS to broadcast MLW on streaming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: WWE Announces Major Decision On Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee is just about everywhere these days between his podcast, appearances on various sports networks and sponsorship ventures. But what's his situation with WWE looking like moving forward?. Apparently, things are so good that the entertainment company wants him around for a while. On Thursday, WWE announced that is...
