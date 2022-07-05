ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton man arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated while causing 2 traffic collisions in Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago

A 58-year-old man from Colton was arrested in Victorville on suspicion of being intoxicated when he caused two traffic collisions, one of which injured a young woman.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station officials reported that at around 9:56 p.m. on Saturday, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call about a hit-and-run collision near Stoddard Wells Road and Interstate 15.

Shortly thereafter, dispatch received a second call reporting a traffic collision in the same area. Deputies were dispatched to the calls.

Upon arrival, deputies located an impaired driver, later identified as Robert Sisco, Jr.

Deputy J. Attlesey with the Victorville Station’s Traffic Division assumed the investigation. Sisco was unable to perform field sobriety tests and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

After being transport to a local hospital, Sisco was arrested and cite-released for misdemeanor driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, sheriff's officials said.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman from Victorville, whose vehicle was struck by Sisco, received medical treatment at the scene after she suffered a head injury during the collision.

A 45-year-old man, who was also in the vehicle with the woman, did not sustain any injuries.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal details about the hit-and-run collision. The condition of Sisco’s condition is also unknown.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

