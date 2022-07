BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is now out of jail following arrest early Tuesday morning for DUI. Karen Craker of the 700 block of Jeffrey Street was arrested by Boca Raton Police early Tuesday and booked into jail at 6:21 a.m. She was held for several hours and eventually released on her own recognizance at 11:49 a.m.

