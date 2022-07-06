ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is your mailbox safe? Thieves are looking for easy money

By Matthew Self
 2 days ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sending and receiving mail can be a hassle for some, but dealing with thieves on top of that can ruin your day.

According to Judy Wilson with the Safe Streets Coalition, opportunistic thieves are targeting mailboxes and front porches across Topeka. She spoke with 27 News about the issue she says has afflicted homeowners “all over town” in recent weeks.

“People are following the mail trucks and taking the mail,” Wilson said. “They see an opportunity.”

Lt. Manuel Munoz with the Topeka Police Department provided a snapshot of areas currently seeing increased reports of mail theft. As seen below, the spots targeted for this type of crime are mostly in west and southwest Topeka.

Heat map of mail thefts in Topeka. (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Police Department)

Wilson says thieves are looking for easy money in the form of checks. They can change the original written payout for a larger amount. Wilson recommends homeowners avoid putting checks in the mailbox with the flag up because it’s an open invitation for potential thieves. Packages aren’t safe from being swiped either, according to Wilson.

“If you’re not going to be home and you know packages are coming, ask a neighbor to pick that package up,” Wilson said.

Wilson recommends people who use the U.S. Postal Service should sign up for their Informed Delivery service to help manage mail and package deliveries. To learn more about this program, click here. Additionally, you can reach out to Wilson at 785-266-4606 or jwilson@parstopeka.org if you want to report mail theft.

Hutch Post

Police: Suspects stole $1,000 in fireworks from tent in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft involving fireworks in Manhattan. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of N. Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Fridge Fireworks and a 40-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

4 children removed from homes after drug bust in St. George

ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Several adults are being accused of using teenagers to distribute drugs in St. George. On Thursday, the St. George Police Department issued a statement saying two search warrants were issued that led to the arrest of five individuals. The warrants were served by the Saint George Police Department following an investigation […]
SAINT GEORGE, KS
WIBW

Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Methamphetamine and marijuana found in a home near downtown Topeka have landed three residents behind bars. The Topeka Police Department says on July 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 300 block of SW Harrison in relation to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Everyone escapes Topeka garage fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a garage fire early Tuesday morning. The original call came in before 5:00 a.m. at a house near 31st and southeast California Avenue in Topeka, according to TFD. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a single-story home. No one […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Person killed on turnpike, hit by semi

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an incident on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka. Multiple reports came into the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office about a crash on SE Interstate 470 Turnpike Wednesday morning. KSNT confirmed calls about the crash began to come into dispatch around 10:37 a.m.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

