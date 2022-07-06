ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Long-distance love: Praying for a passport

q13fox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a difficult time for travelers for a variety of reasons, with airline...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity

Here's How To Travel From Canada To The US By Train If You Want To Avoid Airport Lines

With air travel in Canada being incredibly expensive and currently disorganized and crowded, you might be thinking your travel plans to the United States are on hold. But, if you're down to take the scenic route, there are plenty of trains between the United States and Canada, offered by Amtrak, that can get you to where you want to go.
TRAVEL
TMZ.com

Time to Book Plane Tickets For Cheap

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. In case you haven't noticed, prices are going up — everywhere. That includes plane tickets, and if you planned on taking a last-minute getaway this summer, you may not like what you see when you browse ticket prices.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Distractify

TikToker Shocked After Learning Her Neighbor Pays $600 More in Rent for Same Floor Plan

The housing crisis in the United States has reached new levels of absurdity as it was more affordable to purchase a home during the Great Depression than it is today. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a striking surge in property values all across the country, which, combined with supply chain issues made building, renovating, and moving into new homes prohibitively expensive.
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

Delta Air Lines July 4th Holiday Travel Waiver

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines continues to face severe pilot staffing issues, and this 4th of July weekend we’ll likely see hundreds of cancellations due to the holiday weekend. When it comes to US airlines, Delta seems to lead with...
TRAVEL
The Independent

USA travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go

A country as vast and diverse as the United States is impossible to sum up - and that is exactly what makes it such a pleasure to visit. Yes, there is a mainstream American culture, but in reality, each state and region has its own identity, dialect, cuisine and culture based on a variety of geographies, colonial legacies and histories.
LIFESTYLE
money.com

Air Travel Is Chaos This Summer. Here's How to Get a Refund

Fourth of July travelers, brace yourselves for a rough weekend — especially if you’ll be spending any time at the airport. Demand for airline travel is roaring back. Nearly 13 million people are expected to fly this weekend, according to data from travel app Hopper, and more than 2.4 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Thursday alone.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Distance#Passport#Mexico#Gas Prices
frommers.com

Airlines Messed Up 2022. All Your Travel Plans Should Be Cancellable Now

However you slice it, the airlines messed up this summer. They overpromised and can't deliver, and we're the ones paying the price. 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend last week. Some 900 flights were canceled outright on Sunday alone. The carriers simply can't get a handle on their own staffing and scheduling shortcomings, and yet despite such teetering unreliability, airfares are about 47% higher this summer than a year ago.
INDUSTRY
AccuWeather

Fill ’er up? RVing going strong among inflation-weary summer travelers

Many vacationers prefer an RV over the rising costs of airfare and hotels, despite the record-high gas prices of late. After two grueling years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are ready to hit the road again, escaping for summer vacations. Experts warn the Fourth of July holiday weekend will likely be the busiest travel weekend of the year so far, despite record-high gas prices.
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Narcity

Air Canada Is Banning Pets In Baggage Compartments Due To 'Longer Than Usual Airport Delays'

If you were planning on taking your pet with you on a trip with Air Canada, the airline is now banning pets from travelling in the baggage compartment on flights. On July 6, 2022, the carrier announced that changes have been made to the Air Canada pet policy, which means passengers are temporarily not allowed to bring their pets on trips if they can't be in the cabin.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Paradise reopened - Bali hopes for tourists to return

From his home high atop the cliffs overlooking Bali's resort district of Jimbaran, German expat Pak Kriss has a perfect, unobstructed view of the island's international airport. Composed of a single runway stretching out into the ocean, Mr Kriss notes that at its pre-pandemic peak, it handled some 700 flights...
WORLD
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy