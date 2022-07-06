Long-distance love: Praying for a passport

With air travel in Canada being incredibly expensive and currently disorganized and crowded, you might be thinking your travel plans to the United States are on hold. But, if you're down to take the scenic route, there are plenty of trains between the United States and Canada, offered by Amtrak, that can get you to where you want to go.
In case you haven't noticed, prices are going up — everywhere. That includes plane tickets, and if you planned on taking a last-minute getaway this summer, you may not like what you see when you browse ticket prices.
This past Fourth of July weekend was a chaotic one for travel, with thousands of flights being delayed or canceled altogether as airlines continue to experience staffing shortages. Dan Ryder, a teacher from Maine, was one of many passengers affected by American Airline’s cancelations. According to Business Insider, Ryder...
Delta Air Lines continues to face severe pilot staffing issues, and this 4th of July weekend we'll likely see hundreds of cancellations due to the holiday weekend. When it comes to US airlines, Delta seems to lead with...
A country as vast and diverse as the United States is impossible to sum up - and that is exactly what makes it such a pleasure to visit. Yes, there is a mainstream American culture, but in reality, each state and region has its own identity, dialect, cuisine and culture based on a variety of geographies, colonial legacies and histories.
Fourth of July travelers, brace yourselves for a rough weekend — especially if you’ll be spending any time at the airport. Demand for airline travel is roaring back. Nearly 13 million people are expected to fly this weekend, according to data from travel app Hopper, and more than 2.4 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Thursday alone.
However you slice it, the airlines messed up this summer. They overpromised and can't deliver, and we're the ones paying the price. 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend last week. Some 900 flights were canceled outright on Sunday alone. The carriers simply can't get a handle on their own staffing and scheduling shortcomings, and yet despite such teetering unreliability, airfares are about 47% higher this summer than a year ago.
Many vacationers prefer an RV over the rising costs of airfare and hotels, despite the record-high gas prices of late. After two grueling years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are ready to hit the road again, escaping for summer vacations. Experts warn the Fourth of July holiday weekend will likely be the busiest travel weekend of the year so far, despite record-high gas prices.
British Airways is canceling 10,300 short-haul flights to and from London airports this summer. The airline is cutting its summer schedule by about 13% after being offered a landing slot amnesty. As well as flight delays and cancellations, passengers face long lines at airports and lost luggage.
British Airways is doing work with its latest flight rollout. The carrier has introduced four new direct routes in cities across the US so you can avoid the dreaded layover and get straight to London. Portland International Airport is among several new departure destinations to roll out the direct flight...
The state of our airspace is a mess. Flights are getting delayed and canceled at maddening rates.
If you were planning on taking your pet with you on a trip with Air Canada, the airline is now banning pets from travelling in the baggage compartment on flights. On July 6, 2022, the carrier announced that changes have been made to the Air Canada pet policy, which means passengers are temporarily not allowed to bring their pets on trips if they can't be in the cabin.
From his home high atop the cliffs overlooking Bali's resort district of Jimbaran, German expat Pak Kriss has a perfect, unobstructed view of the island's international airport. Composed of a single runway stretching out into the ocean, Mr Kriss notes that at its pre-pandemic peak, it handled some 700 flights...
The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
