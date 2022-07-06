Gas prices decrease slightly over the holiday weekend

Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers may not be feeling much relief at the pump, but gas prices are coming down.

AAA reported Tuesday that gas is now averaging $4.84 per gallon, down 8 cents a gallon from last week. They said the primary reason for the decline is lower demand at the pump as fewer people fueled up over the past two weeks.

The lull, however, could end with the arrival of the summer driving season. In Springfield, the current average price for regular gas is $4.70. A slight decrease from last week’s $4.80 average per gallon.

Despite the decline, gas is nearly $2 more per gallon than compared this time last year.

