ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers concerned over future Supreme Court decisions after Roe reversal

By Alexandra Limon
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dV2E_0gVsNHOI00

After the U.S. Supreme Court did away with guaranteed federal access to abortions, lawmakers and the public are wondering what decisions the court could reverse next.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

House Republicans weigh national abortion restrictions

(The Hill) – House Republicans are weighing what kind of national-level abortion ban legislation to pursue if they win the House majority next year, with a 15-week ban or further on the table. But even as they cheer the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights bill, GOP congressional leaders have made […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#Lawmakers#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAV News 3

Sen. Jon Ossoff pushes to strengthen public defender program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Public defenders are a crucial part of the legal system, providing representation for anyone facing trial that can’t afford to hire a private attorney. There are 44 public defenders throughout Georgia’s 159 counties, according to the Georgia Public Defender Council. But legal experts say states around the country are having trouble […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WSAV News 3

Graham’s relationship with Trump comes back to bite him

(The Hill) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) achieved new heights of political celebrity during the Trump years, but now finds himself in the middle of a criminal investigation linked to the battle for Georgia in the 2020 presidential race. A special grand jury in Fulton County has subpoenaed Graham...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

17 receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden celebrated 17 new recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in a ceremony at the White House Thursday. The recipients included civil rights trail blazers, humanitarians and athletes: Olympian Simone Biles, social justice advocate Sister Simone Campbell,...
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Pompeo’s security detail costs taxpayers $2 million a month

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's security is costing taxpayers an unprecedented amount of money. A NewsNation investigation found that it isn’t necessarily the threat against Pompeo that’s costing taxpayers. It’s Pompeo’s schedule of non-essential travel, which includes trips that his own security has warned him not to take.
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy