Jesse Watters: Celebrities try to cancel July 4th

Wonderwall.com rounded up all the proof that stars are nothing like the rest of us from May and June 2022, starting with this story that's sure to make your jaw drop… Imagine banking $60K to introduce your fiancé! That's how much former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly took home in exchange for delivering a two-minute speech introducing her husband-to-be, Donald Trump Jr., at the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in 2021. On June 14, 2022, CNN reported that, according to multiple sources, the conservative pro-Trump organization Turning Point Action footed the bill for the former "The Five" co-host's exorbitant speaking fee. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren told CNN's Jake Tapper of the fee, "I'm not saying it's a crime, but I think it's a grift."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO