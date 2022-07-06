ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Watters: Celebrities try to cancel July 4th

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News host Jesse Watters claimed that people can learn a lot about someone by the way they celebrate July 4th on Tuesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying Americans need to respect the country and know how to behave on someone's birthday. JESSE WATTERS: I'm sure all of you patriots...

www.foxnews.com

Fox News

Celebs' July 4th boycott torched by McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts

"Outnumbered" hosts slammed Hollywood's push to boycott July 4th over the Supreme Court ruling to overturn federal abortion protections. Kayleigh McEnany called out celebrities and President Joe Biden for their lack of patriotism and response to abortion ruling. KATY PERRY, BETTE MIDLER AND JESSICA CHASTAIN LEAD ONLINE INDEPENDENCE DAY PROTESTS:...
Fox News

NY Mag writer wrecked for calling DeSantis ‘a more competent authoritarian’ than Trump: ‘Hysterical’

Twitter users across the platform skewered a New York Magazine writer for his claim that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a tyrannical figure. New York Magazine Jonathan Chait called an avalanche of mockery upon himself after he claimed, "DeSantis is a deeply authoritarian figure who is consolidating the fringe right-wing groups Trump brought into the party."
