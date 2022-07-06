ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

As Beyoncé Scores Her 20th Top 10 Hit, Revisit Her 10 Hot 100 Top 10s With Destiny’s Child

By Katie Atkinson, Keith Caulfield
Billboard
 2 days ago
Destiny's Child in their seats at the 29th Annual American Music Awards on Jan. 9, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. KMazur/WireImage

Not only will you not break Beyoncé‘s soul; you also won’t break her epic track record on the Billboard Hot 100.

This week, Queen B scores her 20th top 10 hit as a soloist on the Hot 100, as “Break My Soul” — from her upcoming album Renaissance — rises 15-7 in its first full tracking week. But before she started charting on her own, Beyoncé was making hits with Destiny’s Child, who have their own set of 10 top 10 hits on the Hot 100.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are looking back on those 10 DC smashes that hit the chart’s upper region — including four No. 1s: “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name,” “Independent Women Part I” and “Bootylicious.” Listen to the full episode below to take a walk down Beyoncé Memory Lane.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on Luke Combs leading a busy top 10 in the Billboard 200, as his new album joins three more new arrivals to the region, while Bad Bunny bounces back to No. 1 for a third nonconsecutive week. Plus, on the Hot 100, “As It Was” from Harry Styles returns to No. 1 while Lizzo, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X & YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Eminem & Snoop Dogg make moves.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)

Related
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Beyonce Hits the Hot 100’s Top 10 With ‘Break My Soul’

While Beyoncé has certainly never been far from the forefront of popular music, it’s been a little while since we’ve seen her in the top tier of the pop charts — at least as a lead artist. While she hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 as a guest on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and in 2018 on the duet version of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” — and No. 3 while appearing on the remix to J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” in 2018 — she hadn’t made the top 10 on her own since “Formation” debuted at No. 10 in 2016.
MUSIC
Variety

Bad Bunny Album Back at No. 1; Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Is Her First Top 10 Pop Hit Since 2016

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has now spent three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, becoming the only all-Spanish-language album to ever spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. The 23-track set has the second-most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, following the “Encanto” soundtrack, which had nine. Out of its first eight weeks on the chart, “Un Verano Sin Ti” has yet to fall below No. 2. In total, the album earned 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 30, according to Billboard via Luminate. Luke Combs scores...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Ray J Got a Massive Tattoo of ‘Best Friend’ Sister Brandy on His Leg and It Is… Wild

Click here to read the full article. Ray J has some new body art and it is… intense. The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 5) to show off a massive leg piece he recently got and to put it mildly, the fresh ink really keeps it in the family thanks to a unique image of his sister, Brandy. “NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG!,”...
MUSIC
Popculture

Three Controversial Michael Jackson Songs Pulled From Streaming Services

The Michael Jackson estate and Sony Music removed three controversial songs from all streaming services. The songs were featured on the 2010 posthumous album Michael. Fans have long believed the songs were not performed by Jackson, although the estate and Sony Music insist the vocals were really recorded by the King of Pop.
MUSIC
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Doodie Lo Debuts Thanks to Lil Durk Feature

Doodie Lo scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated July 9), as Lil Durk’s “Did Shit to Me,” on which he’s featured, opens at No. 95. The track debuts with 6.3 million U.S. streams in the June 24-30 tracking week, according to Luminate. It appears on the deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s latest LP 7220, which arrived June 22. The set, now with 13 additional tracks, returns to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 (18-5) after it spent two weeks at No. 1 in March and April.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

J-Hope Takes ARMY Behind the Scenes & Explains ‘MORE’ Music Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. J-Hope offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his new music video for “MORE” on Wednesday (July 6). Uploaded to the official BTS YouTube channel, the nearly 15-minute clip shows off the multi-day process of creating the visual for the K-pop idol’s debut solo single. “I think it’s the X-ray shots,” the K-pop boy bander said when asked what his favorite moment is in the video. “It’s something I’ve never done before and I’m very curious to see how the scene will turn out. When I received the storyboard for this [music video] the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Calvin Harris Reveals Release Date for New Collab With Halsey, Justin Timberlake & Pharrell

Click here to read the full article. As the release date of Calvin Harris forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 gets closer, the powerhouse producer is teasing the album’s third single — and its trio of true superstar collaborators. On Wednesday (July 6) on Twitter, Harris announced Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell as the featured artists on the track “Stay With Me.” The song is set to drop next Friday, July 15. The featured trio were among the horde of Funk Wav collaborators Harris announced last week, a list that also includes Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Burna Boy Blasts Off With New Album ‘Love, Damini’: Stream It Now

Burna Boy is injecting his signature Afro-fusion vibes into our veins this summer with his latest album Love, Damini, which he released on Thursday (July 7) via Atlantic Records/Spaceship Collective/Warner Music. “That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper [signoff],” Burna (real name...
MUSIC
EW.com

Beyoncé lands first solo top 10 single in 6 years with 'Break My Soul'

"Break My Soul" is already igniting a renaissance for Beyoncé on the American charts. The pop icon's new song has become her 20th career top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 — and her first as a solo artist since 2016's "Formation" — as it rises from No. 15 to No. 7 on the publication's latest ranking of the most popular songs in the country.
MUSIC
Billboard

Travis Scott Stops New York Concert After Fans Climb Stage Fixture: ‘We Gotta Get Down’

Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott interrupted his New York performance Monday (July 4) during The Day Party at The Coney Art Walls to address his fans after three individuals were seen standing and sitting on a metal truss above the audience area. The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper was captured on video urging the fans in Coney Island to “get down” amid his song “Anecdote” before the music was completely silenced. “Aye yo, my bro, my brother — just make sure you’re OK though, my brother,” Scott said to one fan who climbed down. He then asked the audience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’

Taylor Swift released “Carolina” on June 24, less than a month before it’s set to appear in the Daisy Edgar Jones-led film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel Where The Crawdads Sing on July 15. “Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in...
MUSIC
Billboard

