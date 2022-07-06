ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s)

By Bob Walsmith Jr.
Santa Barbara Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same lot as a stand alone (I.e., detached) single-family home. Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) have been known by many names: granny flats, in-law units, backyard cottages, secondary units and more. No matter what you call them, ADUs...

Santa Barbara Independent

History of AUD Priority Housing Overlay

It is being said that the need for higher density in Santa Barbara was driven by the need to make apartments competitive economically with condos and commercial space. I don’t know where this narrative came from, but that had nothing to do with the AUD Priority Housing Overlay. [AUD stands for Average Unit-size Density, originally proposed at 37-63 dwelling units per acre.]
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Impact of Growth

A recent Voices piece asked if it might be the man in the mirror who helped to create our current affordable housing crisis by buying and upgrading a house which had been an affordable rental. While it may sound like something you say to make yourself feel better, the fact is that if you had not bought your home, someone else would have. Even if it were still on the rental market, it would no longer be affordable. The housing shortage is national, but in Santa Barbara, it was our rapid conversion to a tourist-based economy that has made it a crisis.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Inland Empire housing affordability drops

Several factors, starting with high prices and not enough houses being built, have caused the median price of home to fall out of reach for more residents, according to a UC Riverside study. The Inland Empire, for years one of Southern California’s most affordable housing markets, may no longer be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Best Lake In California

California has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
CALIFORNIA STATE
20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

California cuts cannabis taxes to heal ailing industry

California is significantly overhauling its cannabis tax structure, including entirely eliminating a tax on growers, in an effort to boost a struggling legal industry begging for relief. The changes, which were adopted last week as part of a broader state budget agreement, will also create tax credits for some cannabis...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

50 Acre Brush Fire at Vandenberg Base

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon at Vandenberg Space Force Base. At 3:00 p.m., Vandenberg's Fire Department located on base responded to the wind-driven fire with Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire Departments responding to assist, according to Mike Eliason, spokesperson for the County Fire Department. As...
Santa Barbara Independent

Neighbors and Rangers Try to Solve Montecito Hot Springs Dangers

The last time Daryl Hodges hiked up to the hot springs above Montecito, he said people were soaking peacefully. “We’ve heard anecdotally that a couple of bad apples fall from the tree after dusk,” said Hodges, the Santa Barbara District Ranger for Los Padres National Forest. He knew that nearby residents were extremely worried about an event like 2008’s Tea Fire, which erupted after dusk when sundowner winds blew an inadequately extinguished bonfire into life and took out 210 homes before it was done. Hodges noted that campfires are banned in the forest currently and that they’d had to close Los Padres last year because of fire dangers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

