SPOKANE, Wash.– After some rain and storms this morning around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, it looks like that will be a repeat pattern for Thursday. Late tonight a line of showers and storms will sweep over Central Washington and could get as far east as Spokane before 9 o’clock. Grant, Lincoln, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Boundary counties will have the best chance to pick up some rain.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO