Brian Kelly is no stranger to seasons with double-digit wins with 12 total in his career, and LSU fans expect him to build on that in Baton Rouge. That said, it’s probably not all that realistic to think that Kelly will hit at least 10 wins in his first season at LSU. He’s taking over a program that went 6-7 last season and he’s still trying to figure out who his starting quarterback will be.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO