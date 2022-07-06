ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City Council votes against proposal to deprioritize abortion investigations

By Victoria Rossi
elpasomatters.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter four hours of passionate public testimony, the El Paso City Council on Tuesday voted against a proposal that would have explored deprioritizing police investigations of abortions, which will soon be a crime in Texas. Mayor Oscar Leeser broke the tie among city representatives, casting the deciding vote against...

elpasomatters.org

Comments / 0

 

